On her 16th birthday, Emilee Baker honed her batting stroke by smacking 150 softballs off a tee in the front yard of her country home.

An hour later, the Thorndale High School sophomore watched an instructional video about hitting on her personal computer. From the privacy of the living room, she absorbed lessons in fielding and footwork. During this coronavirus pandemic without live sports, Baker’s daily routine consists of a steady diet of exercise and multimedia lessons.

For a player who aspires to play college softball someday, Baker is not going to let the pending cancellation of the season stop her from advancing in her sport.

For Baker, softball instruction comes courtesy of the Texas Blaze Fastpitch Club, which includes 800 girls throughout the state ages 6 to 18. Coach JB Slimp, president and owner of the club, is also responsible for more than 30 hours of upbeat recruiting videos that include colorful graphics, webinars and personal instruction from an assortment of coaches.

“The only difference now is that I see my coaches on a screen,” Baker said.

Softball is a family affair for the Bakers. Emilee’s dad, Chad, helps her train and sets up equipment. Her German shepherds, Blaze and Buddy, stay active by retrieving balls she hits into grass fields.

“Considering how much our world has changed in the last month, organizations and businesses have had to adapt or fall behind,” Slimp said. “The Texas Blaze leadership team is laser-focused on making sure our athletes have the tools necessary to continue working toward their dream of playing collegiate softball.”

Baker said living in the country “has its perks. With all that is going on, I am lucky enough to have room to do my hitting workouts, outfield drills and running all in my front yard.”

Texas Blaze is just one example of how basic coaching and technology have given high school athletes multiple options for keeping up in their sports.

Vandegrift football coach Drew Sanders is among a growing number of area coaches who choose to have face-to-face communication with their players by using Zoom, a remote conferencing app.

“We have weekly Zoom meetings with every position a couple of times a week,” Sanders said. “We aren't trying to overload them at the moment, but keep them sharp. We would be going outside every day in the athletic period if it was a normal spring.”

Anderson coach Daniel Hunter said he connects with his players and coaches three times a week using Zoom. They also watch game footage on hudl.com to prepare for next season’s opponents.

For most Class 6A and 5A football teams in Texas, April brings the opening of spring football. But while most are quarantined in their homes for an indefinite period, area coaches keep their players occupied with computer instruction.

In Georgetown, Eagles coaches were planning to launch an app called SportsYou as a means of contacting players and their parents this fall. Without spring football, they agreed to use it now.

Head coach Chuck Griffin said his staff is mindful of following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines while developing workout plans for the athletes. He said the goal this month is to develop “power through sprinting, jumping, stretching and muscular endurance” so the players are ready if they return.

“I give the kids a simple assignment every day in the app,” Griffin said. “They might have to post a running time for the day, a picture of them helping out around the house, a copy of the book they are reading or a video of part of their workout. These are posted so we get to see each other, even if it is only video. They can see each teammate working to better themselves even while they are home.”

Hutto coach Brad LaPlante maintains contact with his team seven times a week on Google Hangouts, another method of videoconferencing.

“They meet with their position coaches to talk about life, ball and family,” he said.

With a total of 20 UIL sports for boys and girls, the uncertainty of the future has affected everybody. Senior Avery Kalsu of Dripping Springs said her strength and conditioning coaches have given track and field athletes a training regimen that includes weightlifting.

Cedar Creek tennis player Aaliyah Ybarra might have been speaking for many when she said hard work today should pay off tomorrow.

“In this weary time, it's best to keep a clean and calm mind, and remember that everything will be OK,” she said. “Stay busy. There's no need to become a couch potato and ruin all the hard work you've done.”