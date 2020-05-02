Name: Easton Robbins

School: Prosper High School

Sport: Baseball

College plans: Arkansas, majoring in pre-med

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Kiss the ceramic eagle and pray. I would wrap left wrist with black tape. Threw with Caden Scherer before every game.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: Post Malone, Johnny Cash, Led Zeppelin, Motley Crue

Favorite subject/class: History

Favorite teacher and why: I’ve had so many good teachers. Mr. Kear, AP U.S. History.

Favorite coach and why: My dad taught me everything about he game and coached me.

Best teammate and why: So many great teammates. Best would be hard but I’ll try: Gabriel “Gabo” Colina, because he has great character and easy to like. Natural leader.

Best high school sports memory: Definitely scoring against Rogers Arkansas to tie the game before Dom hit a walk off.

Best high school non-sports memory: No answer.

What you love about your sport: I love competition and how it is different every day.

Favorite sports movie and why: “The Sandlot,” because the kids are funny - great movie.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: The class is huge and forward-thinking. Would say we all had big plans for the spring.

Biggest lesson learned: Don’t take anything for granted. This year has been evidence of that.

Biggest influence in your life: My family.

Athlete you look up to: Tom Brady. So good, but not greatly gifted.

Reaction to the season being canceled: Disbelief and disappointment.

Message to your teammates: Never stop grinding for what you love. Make every day count because when they are gone, they are gone.

Message to your freshman self: Trust your instincts.

Thing you won’t miss at all: I will not miss walking to the MPF when it is raining and freezing at the end of the day.

Thing you will miss the most: I will miss seeing my friends and teachers every day.

