Thursday

May 14, 2020 at 2:00 AM




The Midlothian Mirror is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County swimming and wrestling teams as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.


These student-athletes are featured in a pair of graphics on Pages B4 and B5 of this week’s paper.


The Mirror staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.


Athletes of the Year in both boys’ and girls’ swimming and wrestling will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast.


Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-2020 swimming and wrestling teams are, listed alphabetically:


All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Swimming Teams


Boys


First team


Marcus Bilke, Mid. Heritage


Jaxson Chambers, Mid. Heritage


Ben Rhine, Mid. Heritage


Matthew Thomas, Mid. Heritage


Girls


First team


Brooke Bryant, Life Waxahachie


Kellyn Lansdowne, Mid. Heritage


Aiora Larranaga, Red Oak


Alyssa Steinfeldt, Midlothian


All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Wrestling Teams


Boys


First team


Jackson Carter, Midlothian


Noah Clayton, Mid. Heritage


Marshall Hodges, Midlothian


Felix Saunders, Midlothian


Santino Saunders, Midlothian


Anthony Schmidt, Mid. Heritage


Kaleb Tompkins, Midlothian


Girls


First team


Faith Bostwick, Midlothian


Jetta Claridy, Midlothian


Maddie Hodges, Midlothian


Kayla Moore, Mid. Heritage


Eleanor Stransom, Mid. Heritage