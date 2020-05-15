Tarleton's Junie Khaw and Sofia Rodriguez were honored for their season performances by the Lone Star Conference, the league announced on Wednesday.

The LSC and the member institution's golf head coaches decided to award all-conference honors, voted on by the head coaches, after the teams played in over half the scheduled tournaments for the season.

"I'm so proud of Junie and Sophia for winning these well-deserved conference honors," said head coach Isabel Jimenez. "They put in the work and were consistent on and off the course all season for this recognition."

Khaw was named first team All-LSC after leading Tarleton with a 74.5 scoring average in 12 rounds. It's the third straight year that Khaw was named All-LSC and second consecutive season on the first team.

The junior from Malaysia placed in the top 20 in all six tournaments and added four top-10 finishes. Khaw placed second at the UCO Classic with a score of 147 (+7) for her best individual finish of the season, which led to the LSC Golfer of the Week award.

Rodriguez was named second team All-LSC in her first season with the Texans. Rodriguez, a freshman from Spain, was second on the team with a 75.0 scoring average in 12 rounds.

Rodriguez also placed in the top 20 in all six tournaments and added two top-10 finishes. She won her first NCAA tournament at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate where she shot a 145 (+3) to lead the Texans back from an 11-stroke deficit on the final day. The tournament win led to Rodriguez's first career LSC Golfer of the Week award.