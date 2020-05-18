Davide Moretti has a decision to make.

According to online reports Sunday, Texas Tech’s soon-to-be senior was offered a multiyear deal by LBA Italian professional basketball team Olimpia Milano, based in Milan.

Moretti — a native of Bologna, Italy, which is 2½ hours from Milan — returned home after the cancellation of the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-3 guard, who was the second-leading scorer behind freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey, averaged 13 points, 2.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals to close out his junior campaign. In addition, Moretti was only the second player — along with Kyler Edwards — to start 31 games.

Emiliano Carchia and Alessandro Maggi, who work for the website Sportando, reported that Moretti was offered a two-year deal with an option for a third season.

“Milano is expecting a final answer soon, with Moretti also considering the possibility of returning to Texas Tech for his senior year,” the Sportando report said, citing anonymous sources.

As a junior, Moretti netted a season-high 25 points against West Virginia on Jan. 29.

Texas Tech ended the shortened season with an 18-13 record, 9-9 in conference.

Olimpia Milano is the most decorated basketball club in Italy, collecting 28 Italian league championships, six national cups and three European league titles among other accolades.