On May 19, the Van Alstyne athletic department held its 2019-20 sports awards.

The awards ceremony was not held in the school’s cafetorium as usual, as it was a mobile awards ceremony.

In the weeks leading up to the end-of-the-school-year awards, several options were discussed since only one in-person event is allowed by the state, which in this case would be graduation.

One of the options considered was a video-based awards ceremony, but the format that won out was the mobile awards ceremony.

Twenty-five coaches gathered at the Athletic Training Center at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon and boarded a bus. They would not return for another five hours.

The bus headed to 23 different awardees’ homes. They covered over 55 miles of roads surrounding Van Alstyne.

The bus pulled up at each student’s house. At each stop, Coach Bubba Sedlacek exited carrying a portable sound system blasting music.

Coaches Darrell Hardcastle and Jordan Barnes exited the rear of the bus carrying a backdrop rigged on poles that they held up for each awardee and their families to pose in front of for photos.

Each head coach said a few words and made the award presentation to the student.

Families were contacted beforehand to help ensure they would be at home, but were told that only a couple of coaches would be dropping by.

“I was just expecting Kess (Ingram) and Kristi (Servati) to drop by and then the kids said, `There is a school bus outside!’” said Mattie Mullenix, mother of Torrin Riddick.

Hunter Griffin was shocked by what was transpiring in his front yard. “`What is this? Did not expect a whole school bus.’”

Seeing a line of coaches approaching her house, Donna Kern said, “`This is crazy, this is crazy. Wow.’”

The first award presented was to Griffin as the Football Lineman of the Year.

Coach Mikeal Miller said to Griffin, “We have talked about this before today, but you have been a great player for our program. I am so proud of you playing both sides of the ball, being undersized on the line, but your tenacity made up for it.”

The top female athlete award, Athlete of the Year, was given to Micah Welch for her play in volleyball and basketball.

She also earned the Scholastic Athlete award, given to the senior female athlete with the highest GPA.

The combination of Athlete of the Year and Scholastic Athlete of the year does not happen often and was last occurred in 2016 when Sadie Ingram took the honors.

Welch also earned MVP for volleyball in her role in helping the Lady Panthers reach the state finals.

Coach Veronica Mendez said of Welch, “She is everything you want in a student-athlete: leadership, dedication, talent, hard work, skills - the total package.”

Coach Tyler Dyer said in presenting Riddick with the basketball MVP award, “I don’t have to tell all of these coaches about Torrin’s work ethic. She not only led our team in five statistical categories, but she led the team off the court.”

Sometimes the award was secondary to the comments made to the students.

One example was Defensive MVP winner Zach Moncier.

Coach Miller focused on personal growth instead of statistics and spoke a blessing over the senior.

“I am proud of the man you have become,” he said.

The driveways at some homes were not accessible for the bus, so the coaches walked a long road to a house, including that of Austin Cuthbertson.

“I appreciate you being a leader this year in FCA” Coach Jimmy Haynes told Cuthbertson, who became the first junior to have his name added to the award.

Senior Sam Tormos was awarded the Basketball MVP and Panther Pride awards in front of his parents, siblings and grandparents.

Presenting the Panther Pride award to Tormos, Coach Miller said, “This award is all about character. It’s one thing to be an athlete; it’s another thing to be a leader and lead in the right way. You are the only person on this trophy with his name on there two years in a row. (That) says something very special about you.”

This year, there was a new award presented to Van Alstyne High School Athletes, called the Silver Shield.

The award was given by Dustin Emery, the school’s athletic trainer.

The award highlighted the efforts that athletes made to return to the team in having to overcome an injury.

The award was presented to junior Janessa Crawford who “spent 15 weeks coming in every day (at) 7 a.m. to rehab to come back and play for her team,” said Emery.

The male winner of the award was senior Ethan Litzkow, who Emery recognized “fought through painful injury and did not complain one time.”

In her front yard in Georgetown, Lindi Boling was awarded the Volleyball MVP Award by Coach Mendez.

“Not every coach gets to coach a kid like Lindi,” Mendez said. “I am thankful I have because it sure was a lot of fun.”

The emotional moment of the event came when Coach Haynes had already awarded Boling the FCA Leadership Award.

Each year, Haynes presents the Laurie Haynes Memorial Scholarship in honor of his late wife. Over the years, fewer students have had personal contact with Laurie, who worked at the high school.

That was not the case with Boling, who’d had a strong childhood connection with the Haynes family even before moving to Van Alstyne.

Through tears, Jimmy Haynes said, “I know she is looking down on you and she would be so proud of you.”

Even after five hours of traveling to give out awards, the time was not as long as it could have been.

The decision was made that awards would not be given to those who participated in sports but were not able to complete their season due to the school shutdown.

Sports that did not receive recognition included baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track.

The bus did not drive out to Westminster to Sydney Ingram’s house, the three-time winner of the Track MVP, who did not have an opportunity to have her name listed for the fourth time.

In complete darkness, the bus ended on the Sundance Drive for the final two awards of the night.

In front of Jake Carroll’s house, Miller presented the teen the Offensive MVP award with these words: “There was no offense without Jake.”

Just down the street, the Montgomery family opened its front door and welcomed the entire crew into their house.

Warm chocolate chip cookies were passed around to the coaches who had missed dinner.

In front of the Van Alstyne High School banner at his house, Cam Montgomery was presented with three of the top awards of the night.

He was awarded Football MVP for his exemplary play on both offense and defense. The second award was the Scholastic Athlete Award, given to the senior athlete with the highest GPA.

As Coach Hardcastle gave the Athlete of the Year award to Montgomery, he mentioned that in his 15 years the school, he had never given the scholastic award to the Male Athlete of the Year.

In her front yard, after seeing her son Blake HYATT? win the Cross Country MVP award, Erica Hyatt expressed her appreciation.

“The VA coaches made this so special for these kids and bringing the awards to them. An experience I’m sure they will never forget.”

Micah Welch - Volleyball MVP, Scholastic Athlete of the Year, Athlete of the Year

Lindi Boling - Volleyball MVP, FCA Leadership Award

Jessica Thomas - Powerlifting MVP

Torrin Riddick - Basketball MVP, FCA Leadership Award

Janessa Crawford - Silver Shield*

Margie Carson - Cross Country MVP

Kate Carson - Panther Pride

Emeryson Wofford - Student Athletic Trainer of the Year

Cam Montgomery - Football MVP, Scholastic Athlete of the Year, Athlete of the Year

Jake Carroll - Football Offensive MVP, Panther Pride

Hunter Griffin - Football, Lineman of the Year

Samuel Tormos - Basketball MVP, Panther Pride

Austin Cuthbertson - Powerlifting MVP, FCA Leadership Award

Zach Moncier - Football Defensive MVP

Ethan Litzkow - Silver Shield*

Bryce Severino - Cross Country MVP

Blake Hyatt - Cross Country MVP

VAABC Scholarship: Jayson Beckett, Lindi Boling, Jake Carroll, Darcey Earley, Danny Kern, Ethan Litzkow, Cam Montgomery, Cade Morgan, Tyler Rose, Clayton Simpson, Hallie Stormant.

Haynes Family Scholarship: Lindi Boling, Zach Moncier, Torrin Riddick, Zach Smith

Farm Bureau Scholarship: Lindi Boling, Samuel Tormos

*Silver Shield is a new presented to athletes who work hard to recover from injury to return to help their team.

Spring sports awards were not presented to sports that were not able to complete their seasons.