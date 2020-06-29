1. Cedar Park: Josh Cameron is a returning all-state performer who amassed 81 catches for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. He’s as explosive as they come and will likely end up playing on Saturdays somewhere after his time at Cedar Park has come to an end. Gunnar Abseck earned all-district honors last year after catching 76 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns. He’s a crisp route runner with dependable hands and a knack for getting upfield once he gets the ball in his hands. That dynamic duo would probably already be enough to top our list, but when you add in emerging sophomore Hunter Luke and senior Preston Scott (21 catches for 373 yard and six touchdowns), you have not just one of the best receiving groups in the district, but the entire Central Texas area.

2. Anderson: The Trojans have a ton of talent returning in their receiver room led by tight end Kelby Hickerson. The 6-2, 220-pounder is too physical for most safeties and too quick for most linebackers. He racked up 600 yards receiving a year ago. Not to be overshadowed, senior Grose Kiel is the team’s most productive returning receiver. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark last season. Not only is he long at 6-1, but he uses that length to haul in nearly everything within his catch radius thanks to his exceptional hands. Another fun multi-talented addition to the offense is 5-8 athlete Joey Baron. The senior had 350 receiving yards playing what the Trojan coaching staff calls an H-back position.

3. Georgetown: The Eagles have an outstanding one-two receiver punch in Brandon Bradford and Kade Locklin. The pair were first- and second-team all-district last year, respectively. Bradford caught 41 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns while Locklin racked up 526 yards and two touchdowns on 42 catches. They aren’t alone, though. Senior Jacob Trussell can be trouble for defensive backs thanks to his 6-5 frame, and Tyler Fithian could push for more touches after impressing last year. Tight end-receiver hybrid Cole Petter will move all over the formation to create matchup problems for defenses.

4. Hendrickson: Jaden Williams is one of the most entertaining players in the area at any position. He’s already received scholarship offers from Tulsa, Louisiana and Abilene Christian with more likely to follow. His athleticism and pure playmaking ability are a major boon to the Hawks receiving corps. Xavier Lucio and Dior Bradfield are both battling for the starting quarterback job, but whichever one of them isn’t throwing the ball will almost assuredly be catching it on the outside. Brennan Dees is another two-way player who has all the skills needed to make his mark in this offense. Add in Maurice Price, Sydney Mbanasor, Tyree Reed and Kyler Mahoney, and you have the kind of depth that most coaches would kill for.

5. Weiss: The Wolves’ coaching staff rave about Curtis Meeks’ big-time playmaking skills and his exceptional leadership. He’ll be the flagship for the Weiss receivers but hardly the only weapon this team has at its disposal. Jeremiah Robinson looks like he’s poised for a breakout season after taking a big jump from his sophomore to junior year. Sophomore Micah Gifford might just be too good to keep off the field. Head coach Steve Van Meter is an offensive mastermind, and he’ll find the best possible way to use the youngster’s extensive talents to the team’s advantage.

6. Manor: Carl Chester looks exactly like you want a wide receiver to look getting off the bus. He’s 6-3, 180 pounds and can stride out a 4.5 40-yard dash. He can live up to the billing on the field as well. Last year, he caught 36 passes for 465 yards and eight scores for the Mustangs. Athlete Antonio Haynes will spend some time lined up at receiver as well as running back and defensive back. He’s another guy with elite speed who can take it to the house every time he touches the football.

7. Pflugerville: The Panthers are really hoping to get a strong passing game going to take a little pressure off the shoulders of standout running back Elijah Oakman, and senior receiver Ronald Mosely is where they are hoping that will start. At 5-9 and 155 pounds, Mosely is lighting quick with a 4.5 40-yard dash and has the ability make people miss in space.

8. Leander: The Lions believe wide receiver will be one of the team’s strengths going into 2020 thanks to a group led by juniors Aiden Perrott and Caden Wheatley. Perrott is 5-10 and 170 pounds with decent speed and good hands. Wheatley is a great compliment at 5-11 and 175 pounds. Speedy junior Jake Webste (5-foot-8, 170 pounds) helps round out the starting pass catcher group.