Longtime Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy will keep his job after an internal review of his behavior but will take a $1 million pay cut and has agreed to change his ways from being so aloof and distant from his players, athletic director Mike Holder said Friday in an online news conference.

In addition, Holder announced that the school is reducing the length of his contract from five years to four and his buyout from $5 million to $4 million.

As a point of emphasis, Holder said the reductions were suggested by Gundy himself.

Holder gave Gundy major props and described him as "humble, remorseful and committed to change. His reaction is everything you’d want."

The review, conducted by Holder and deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg, was sparked by public criticism of Gundy on social media after Cowboys running back and Heisman candidate Chuba Hubbard ripped him for wearing a T-shirt from One America News in a photo that appeared on Twitter.

"I didn’t even know what OAN was," Holder said.

OAN is a far-right news network often cited by President Donald Trump and considered a safe haven for a pro-Trump audience. Those on OAN have harshly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This wasn't about a T-shirt," Holder said. "This was about a lot of things. The missing link has been a more personal relationship with their head coach. They respect him as an excellent game-day coach, but they want more coaching on a personal level. This crosses all racial lines. To a man, our players want a better connection to Mike Gundy. They view him as a difference-maker, and they want him to help them grow as leaders.

"We got what we were looking for. He can and he will do better."

Former star linebacker Alfred Williams told The Oklahoman last month that he wanted an apology from Gundy after he spoke of an allegation in which the then-quarterback coach called him the N-word in 1989. Williams told the newspaper he wasn’t asking for Gundy to be fired, just grow from the experience.

Holder said he spoke to "20, maybe more" OSU players but did not talk to Williams because the allegation was from so long ago.

"That was 31 years ago. That was resolved at that time," Holder said. "I think everyone's moved forward since then. Mike Gundy addressed it, denied it and moved on. I think the actions of Mike Gundy since he's been our head coach are more important than what happened 31 years ago."

Holder commended Hubbard and his teammates for boldly speaking out about the issues even though they have been criticized by some.

"All the players should be commended for having the courage to speak out," he said. "We need more of that in society, not less. That doesn't mean the players are in control."

The athletic director was encouraged by the fact that it was Gundy’s idea to take the pay cut.

"I think it really demonstrates his commitment to being a better coach," Holder said. "He wanted to make a statement that assured all the players that this wasn't just about talk, this is more about action, and that's the first step."

Holder said he thinks this experience has changed Gundy for the better and said he expects his head coach to be more conscious of his actions in the future.

"I think it's just reconfirmed and emphasized in his mind that he needs to be very guarded in what he does publicly. Everywhere he goes he's a very public representative of our university," Holder said. "What he wears, whatever he says, it's his responsibility to represent us in a way that unites rather than divides. Things are going to be a lot less controversial going forward."