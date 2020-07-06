1. Austin High: Few coaches know offensive linemen better than the Maroons’ Mike Rosenthal, a former all-American tackle at Notre Dame and a nine-year NFL player. He’s excited about returning bookend tackles in Harrison Donovan and Riley Woods, a pair of seniors who started all 10 games in 2019 while helping Austin High average 32 points and 415 yards per contest. The 6-1, 275-pound Donovan, a two-year team captain, earned third-team all-Centex honors a year ago after grading out at 93% with 95 knockdowns at left tackle. The 6-2, 245-pound Woods relies on quality technique and plenty of grit at right tackle. If the Maroons can develop new starters inside, they could have arguably the top line in the district.

2. Westlake: Last year’s unheralded bunch powered the Chaps to 47 points and 428 yards a game as well as the school’s second state championship. Graduation took a toll up front, although the Chaps can lean on senior Aidan Kinnaird, a 6-5, 310-pound mountain of a guard who can bury opposing tackles. The all-district lineman, who recently committed to Illinois State, will be joined up front by classmate Christian McWilliams, who started all 16 games for the Chaps a year ago. But can the Chaps mine the program’s impressive depth for three more effective starters? An affirmative answer will help the Chaps defend their title.

3. Bowie: Like other positions for the Bulldogs, the offensive line relies heavily on two-way starters. Fortunately, three of those players garnered extensive playing time for a team that averaged more than 26 points a game and reached the playoffs for a 13th consecutive season. Zach Jones, a 6-2, 215-pound senior, is a superb technician with a mean streak at left tackle, and 6-foot, 225-junior Rick Mao is another good athlete at right tackle who started as a sophomore. Senior Blake Guerra, at 6 feet and 245 pounds, started in the interior for both lines. In addition, senior Robby Nethercut started on the offensive line a year ago, and junior Kyle Knudson will likely be in the rotation on both lines for a second straight season.

4. Lake Travis: The depth of the program will be tested this season up front, where the Cavs welcome back just two starters from an offense that averaged almost 450 yards and 45 points a year ago. Center Jacob Tracy, a 5-11, 250-pound senior, anchors the group and brings a wealth of experience to the unit. Classmate Judge Niland, a 6-3, 255-pound guard, will line up next to Tracy and give the Cavs a formidable interior line. Finding a new set of tackles looks like one of the biggest summer chores for head coach Hank Carter and new offensive coordinator Tommy Mangino.

5. Hays: Now in his third season with the Rebels, Coach Les Goad hopes familiarity with his slot-T offensive system can help the offensive line overcome some heavy losses to graduation. Senior Jason Iwabuchi earned first-team, all-district honors last season after helping Hays average 38 points and 408 yards a game and graded out at 94% in the Rebels’ run-heavy scheme, but the 5-11, 205-pounder is the only returning starter up front. Trey Webb, a 6-1, 225-pound junior who also stars for the Rebels’ baseball team, has the smarts and quick feet that should help him thrive as the new center, and 6-3, 265-pound senior Tyler Prassel has coaches excited about his potential at tackle.

6. Del Valle: De'Kedrick Sterns is everything a coach wants in a left tackle. The 6-4, 250-pound senior has quick feet, good length, a nasty attitude and impressive stats a year ago, he had 35 pancake blocks and gave up just two sacks. But can a Cardinal offense rife with skill players rebuild its offensive front around the highly recruited Sterns? Tight end Dylan Gattis is a willing blocker at 6-2 and 220 pounds although he’s more effective running passing routes, but Coach Charles Burton and his staff will need to develop more starters up front.

7. San Marcos: Traditionally, the Rattlers have fielded some rugged offensive lines that overcome a lack of elite athleticism with grit and a touch of nastiness. This year’s group could live up to that legacy, and it should help new coach John Walsh break in his offense. Jacob Pinkston, a 6-3, 250-pound junior, started all 10 games as a sophomore at right tackle and enjoyed a strong offseason, according to his coaches. Easthan Mendez, a 270-pound senior guard, is a mauler in the middle now in his third season as a starter, and 6-foot, 245-pound senior Fabian Villegas excels as a pass blocker at left tackle. But this group will need more depth if it hopes to improve on last year’s average of 73 yards rushing a game.

8. Akins: While coach Humberto Garza admits that rebuilding the offensive line is a summer priority, he does have a pair of proven building blocks in left tackle Nick Hall and center Angelo Serrano. Hall, a 6-4, 275-pound junior, started all 10 games as a sophomore and boasts long arms, quick feet and plenty of toughness. The 6-foot, 280-pound Serrano brings senior leadership as well plenty of push in the middle. If the Eagles can develop more depth and find several more starters, they may at least match last season’s production of 19.8 points per game.