The Glen Rose High School Tigers are picked to win the District 5-4A Division II title in 2020, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Cliff Watkins will be seeking to lead the team to unbeaten district championships in each of his four seasons as head coach of the Tigers.

They finished last season with a 7-6 season mark, starting with a brutally tough non-district slate and five straight losses, and transitioning into an eight-game win streak including two playoff victories before falling in the third round.

Their season ended with a loss to Iowa Park for the second year in a row, although their 2018 campaign ended in the state semifinals with a sparkling 11-2 season record.

The magazine picked Godley as the runner-up to Glen Rose in the five-school alignment this year, followed by Ferris third, Hillsboro fourth and Venus fifth.

Watkins said that the prediction was "what he thought it might look like," and added that getting the top pick "says a lot about how (highly) our program’s thought of, and the number of games we have won the last couple of years (an average of nine wins the past two seasons)," Watkins said. "It’s nice to be regarded as the team to beat."

Dave Campbell’s named GRHS senior Cory Aper on its preseason Class 4A all-state team, as a linebacker. Aper earned second-team all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association as a defensive end in 2019.

Glen Rose will have two football scrimmages, both at home in Tiger Stadium — Aug. 14 versus Stephenville and Aug. 20 (Thursday) against Benbrook.

The regular-season opener is set for Aug. 28, at home against Springtown.

Next will be Sept. 4 at Gatesville, Sept. 11 at home against Castleberry, Sept. 18 versus Grandview, Sept. 25 at home facing Decatur, and the final non-district game, Oct. 2 at Mineral Wells.

The district slate is slated to begin Oct. 9 at Godley, followed by a home game against Hillsboro, a road game at Venus on Oct. 23, and open date, then the regular-season finale, Nov. 6 at home taking on Ferris.