This year’s Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Circuit of the Americas chairman Bobby Epstein told the American-Statesman.

The cancellation comes along with the removal of the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, the Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo and the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal from this year’s schedule as well, F1 announced Friday morning.

“I think everyone’s on the same page that it’s too risky to try and plan that and risk spending the millions to bring over freight to get everything geared up,” Epstein said. “You really would be betting now on the situation getting a lot better, and I don’t think anyone’s willing to place that bet.”

F1′s U.S. Grand Prix, which was scheduled for Oct. 23-25, is COTA’s largest annual event. With its cancellation, the venue has now suffered a complete loss in its 2020 schedule.

A statement regarding the 2020 F1 United States Grand Prix: pic.twitter.com/QnSXk6wLll

— Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) July 24, 2020

COTA had already rescheduled the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas to November amid increasing coronavirus cases internationally, but the race then was called off earlier this month.

“It’s a big loss for us, but it’s also a big loss for the state,” Epstein said. “We sold out last year, we would’ve expected to sell out this year and next year we’ll hopefully go and make room for even bigger capacity.”

In 2019, the U.S. Grand Prix was estimated to have a direct impact of $392 million on the local economy and $880 million in direct, indirect and induced spending, Epstein said. Coverage of the three-day event drew nearly 100 million television viewers in more than 170 countries. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport directed 27,496 outbound passengers the Monday following the 2018 race — typically the busiest day for the airport each year, the American-Statesman reported last year.

Georgetown resident Robert MacKenzie has been in attendance for all but one F1 race since the event began at COTA in 2012.

“I was hoping that Formula 1 could bring the event to America in a non-spectator format,” MacKenzie said. “I think it was an uphill battle. I was hopefully optimistic, but I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

Like MacKenzie, Austin residents Robbie Nelson and her husband, Eric, have attended the annual event since its inaugural year, even driving out to the site of the future track periodically to witness its construction.

In 2011, the couple bought tickets to the first U.S. Grand Prix held in Austin, but Eric suffered a stroke later that year, potentially putting their plans in doubt. Still determined, Robbie and Eric, who needed a wheelchair at the time, made their way to their seats located above turn 15 with help from COTA staff members. They’ve been returning ever since.

“There’s no better feeling than being at COTA,” Robbie Nelson said. “I don’t care if you don’t know anything about racing. There’s just something about the facility that just makes you feel good.”

Over the years, Robbie and Eric have enjoyed acting as ambassadors for international visitors at the track. They’ve sat next to racing fans from multiple countries, including England, Costa Rica and Sweden.

“You stand in line to get your margarita and turkey leg,” Nelson said, “and everyone around you is speaking a foreign language and they’re carrying their flags.

“I think it’s like when people want to go to New York City,” Nelson said, “it’s because the energy of the people there raises your energy.”

No discussions have taken place regarding an F1 race being scheduled in 2021, but those are expected to happen.

“I think everyone’s planning on next year to be business as usual because you’ve got a runway all the way to fall of 2021,” Epstein said.

The contract between COTA and F1 expires after 2021. Epstein declined to comment on where negotiations for a new deal stand.

“We want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world,” F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said in a statement post on F1’s website.

New races in Germany, Portugal and Italy were added to the F1 schedule Friday to replace the latest round of cancellations.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means that unfortunately it will not be possible to race in Brazil, USA, Mexico and Canada this year.



We look forward to returning next season to the Americas to put on a show for our passionate fans in the region



https://t.co/aZyI7bB3Oa#F1 pic.twitter.com/Vl7kDdtWqT

— Formula 1 (@F1) July 24, 2020

When asked if the current contract between the two parties could be expanded to support an additional race in 2022 due to this year’s cancellation, Epstein said it’s “certainly possible,” indicating a variety of possibilities are still in play.

In June, Epstein told the Statesman “half” of COTA’s staff had been laid off as a result of the pandemic. He said Wednesday evening that he was hopeful the most recent cancellation wouldn’t result in further reductions to staff, but called the year “a complete loss in terms of activities,” saying it was unclear.

“People don’t think about this:” MacKenzie said. “I’m going to do a three-day race weekend at COTA. I end up spending $1,000 on a set of tires. Those tires are manufactured by Hoosier (Racing) in Indiana. Having this race event here in Texas creates jobs for people out-of-state who are making tires or making parts or all the other things that people need to go sports car racing.

“The impact goes far and beyond the dollar value of money spent here in Central Texas at the track. We’re going to miss that this year.”