Van Alstyne High School’s Zach Smith recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Gathered at the Van Alstyne High School baseball field were the teen’s family, friends and coaches to celebrate the occasion.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. It is a four-year, private, Christian liberal arts school. It competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics or NAIA division.

The Eagles compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference with 12 member schools located in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Smith said he chose OKWU "after visiting with Coach (Andrew) Murphy and visiting the campus. I decided on Oklahoma Wesleyan due to the beautiful campus and the atmosphere the staff and coaches created."

Smith chose Oklahoma Wesleyan several other schools, including Bethany, Wayland Baptist, and Hesston. He plans to major in business administration and wants to start his own construction company in the future.

With the high school baseball season getting canceled last spring, "It was harder to get looked at and recruited, so I relied on sending out footage of me and attending showcases," Smith said.

Van Alstyne head baseball coach Jimmy Haynes said of Smith, "It's always hard to find a solid third baseman in high school baseball. Zach has been able to give us someone who is a hard-nose corner infielder, not only solidifying third base but also becoming one of the best pitchers that have come through our program."

OKWU, he said, is "getting a great player and leader all wrapped into one."