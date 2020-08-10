On Monday morning, Major League Soccer got a jolt of mainstream relevance that the league has rarely enjoyed during its first 25 years.

The 25-second clip the league produced to celebrate its milestone might reach more eyeballs through a single social media account than it will when broadcast Tuesday night on national TV. That’s the power of Matthew McConaughey, he of 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on Twitter.

So how much did MLS pay for the actor’s participation and promotion? Call it the minister of culture special.

"People care so much about him and are so engaged in his content. Just to get him pushing it out is an incredibly powerful marketing asset in its own right," said David Bruce, senior vice president of brand and integrated marketing for MLS. "The fact that he is actually authentically connected to the game makes it even more valuable. We got mate’s rates, because he’s in the family now. He sees his role as promoting the league and promoting Austin."

It’s also a boon for Austin FC. Besides having one of its owners as a face and voice for the league, the expansion franchise’s badge is one of only two logos (MLS is the other) that appears prominently in the commercial.

"It was very deliberate," Bruce said. "The theme that’s really sitting underneath our 25th season celebration — we call it celebration and not anniversary because it isn’t all about looking back at the past. The theme that sits underneath it all is this idea of the league of today and tomorrow. That’s really the ethos that is driving our behavior and our attitude.

"We know young people who are joining our league don’t necessarily care about what you did in the past. What are you doing for me today, and what does tomorrow look like?"

Bruce said the spot was filmed in early February in Los Angeles, before COVID-19 sank its teeth into the United States. Even so, images of socially distanced watch parties — "community" — and the protest against police brutality organized by Black Players for Change — "it’s a movement" — feature prominently.

Those kinds of images will most likely tell the story of a season unlike any of the 24 that came before it. In fact, the commercial is being rolled out for an occasion that wasn’t on the calendar when McConaughey filmed it. Orlando City SC and the Portland Timbers will square off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the MLS is Back Tournament final on ESPN.

The tournament was formed as a way to restart the season despite the pandemic. It has taken place entirely at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Osceola County, Fla., with the players staying at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotel and being tested regularly for COVID-19.

Beyond the games, the pandemic caused headaches for MLS in launching several of its planned expansion franchises. Charlotte, Sacramento and St. Louis will all be delayed a year, while Austin FC remains on schedule for 2021. All along, McConaughey has been honing a catchphrase that has proved to be downright prophetic.

"Listos." The MOC has spoken.