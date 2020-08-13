By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

BOYD — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers didn’t have much time to dwell on their season-opening 3-0 volleyball loss to Boyd on Tuesday night because 15 minutes after that match, they took to the court again, and this time they triumphed over Sanger 3-2 in a grueling, back-and-forth match.

"I am happy with us battling out a five-set match and coming out with the win especially after being on the court for four hours straight," Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said.

The Lady Tigers (1-1) struggled in the 25-12, 25-19, 26-24 loss to Boyd in hitting just .061. Part of it could be chalked up to nerves and partly to inexperience as three freshmen saw quality time in the season lid-lifter.

Despite the loss, Langford noted how the Lady Tigers improved in each set against Boyd, and that only helped gain some needed momentum heading into the match with Sanger.

"Once we settled into our nerves, it began to turn around that third game against Boyd, but it was too late," Langford said.

Sophomore Matti Young led the Lady Tigers in the loss with 10 kills, while senior Alexis Mims added seven and senior Abby Koerner tallied five. Defensively, junior libero Cam Hinton recorded 19 digs, while junior defensive specialist Kylie Frush added 10.

Despite the quick turnaround, the Lady Tigers put it all together in the 25-17, 24-26, 25-12, 16-25, 15-8 win. They didn’t have a block against Boyd, but tallied 12 block assists against Sanger. They also recorded 13 service aces, led by Emma Lozier, who had six and Frush, who added four. Lozier also added a team-high 21 assists.

"This team is very talented and have great things they do individually," Langford said. "Now we have to sharpen the skills they don’t do well and put it all together."

Against Sanger, Hinton recorded a new school record for digs in a match with 37, breaking her own record of 34 set last season against Arlington High School. Brooklynn Vara added nine digs and four block assists, while Young and Lindsey Andress added seven and six digs, respectively.

Offensively, the Lady Tigers hit .162 for the match. Young tallied 14 kills and Vara added 10 and freshman Aimee Flippen recorded seven along with three block assists.

Freshman Ava Sehnert added five kills, and freshman setter Avery Gray had 12 assists.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Tolar on Friday, and then the home crowd will get its first look at the team when they host former region foe Godley and Iowa Park at Tiger Arena. Those games are set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"Iowa Park was young last year, but they are experienced and playing well," Langford said. "Godley lost some girls but have a good young group to throw in the mix. They have a new coach and she is a good one. She will have them firing on all cylinders."