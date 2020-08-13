By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

Nearly two weeks into fall camp, the Glen Rose High School Tigers are still trying to play catch-up as they prepare for the football season opener in two weeks, but football coach Cliff Watkins likes the way things are progressing.

"Since we missed a lot of time in the spring and summer we are really focusing on their technique and getting into proper condition," he said. "We have several positions to fill so we need as many reps as we can get right now to find out who is ready to fill those holes."

The Tigers lost a lot to graduation on both sides of the ball, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, so quickly finding themselves will be paramount considering the tough non-district schedule they will face.

"It’s still early and we are trying to find our identity," Watkins said. "I’m excited with the progress we’ve made through our fall camp and looking forward to see this team compete."

So far, Watkins is seeing the leadership the team needs as the Tigers look to record their fifth straight undefeated district season.

"Our returning lettermen are stepping up and doing a good job of leading our younger guys," Watkins said. "They are modeling to them the high expectations we set for our team every year and showing them the work ethic it takes to achieve those goals."

Thursday, Aug. 20, the Tigers will travel to Stephenville for a 7 p.m. scrimmage at Tarleton State University’s Memorial Stadium, and it will be a good indicator to actually see where they stand and what they need to do in preparation for the season opener the following week (Friday, Aug. 28) when they host Springtown.

"It’ll be a great opportunity for us to see what we look like against someone else," Watkins said. "Stephenville will have a really good team and will be a good measuring stick to see where we stand. We will be able to see our strengths and weaknesses from that scrimmage and build from there."

While it would be easy to make excuses with the late start, Watkins and his staff are throwing new information at them each day, and they have taken it all in stride.

"I’ve really liked our effort every day. We’ve been pushing them every day," he said. "We have to continue to see progress each day and throw new things and situations at them and see how they respond."