By Jay Hinton

Reporter staff

With a relatively inexperienced team, it’s common for a coach to tinker with the lineup and rotation to find the right combination.

With just four seniors on the 2020 volleyball team, Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford is doing just that, and doing it in catch-up mode because of the lack of summer training and conditioning.

"We had three games back-to-back-to-back so it was nice to get to fit a day of practice in with my young team to correct a few things and go over a few situations," she said. "With no offseason this past spring and a very young team we are still learning basics so improvement will continue and with that comes confidence and consistency."

The Lady Tigers won their second match in a row and third of their last four with a 25-18, 25-6, 25-17 victory over Dublin on Tuesday night at Tiger Arena.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Dublin, but issues at the school forced the change.

"We earned more than one or two points at a time without making an unforced error," Langford said. "We ran some new offensive play sets, hit some new shots and served well."

As a team, the Lady Tigers (6-4) recorded their best hitting percentage of the year at .326, led by sophomore outside hitter Matti Young, who recorded a season-high 16 kills while hitting. 652.

Senior middle blocker Alexis Mims had seven kills while hitting .313. Freshman Aimee Flippen added five kills while hitting .500.

Glen Rose tallied 12 service aces with three each coming from Lindsey Andress and Emma Lozier, who also had a team-high 18 assists. Cam Hinton added 12 digs and Young added eight.

Over the weekend, the Lady Tigers beat Henrietta on Friday night and then lost to Grandview and beat Fredericksburg on Saturday in a home duel.

The Lady Tigers are back in action Friday (Aug. 28) when they host Clyde (varsity begins at 4:30 p.m.). Then they travel to Nocona on Saturday in Langford’s first visit back to her old stomping grounds since coming to Glen Rose where they will face Nocona and Brock in two tough matches.

"It will be fun to get to coach in the gyms I played and coached in for so many years again seeing some people I haven’t seen in a long time," Langford said. "Two of my best friends' daughters play so it will be a fun game."