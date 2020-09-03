By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose Lady Tigers’ 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 volleyball victory over Ferris on Tuesday night at Tiger Arena couldn’t have come at a better time, especially since the win also snapped a three-match losing streak.

"With so many changes, additions, inexperience, experience but playing new positions, and player injuries the last two weeks we needed a win," Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said.

The Lady Tigers lost two outside hitters to injuries, and to counter that, Langford moved libero Cam Hinton to outside and Lindsay Andress moved to libero. In addition, she called up two players from the junior varsity to fill roster spots.

"We not only have had to adjust without Matti (Young), but a different defense as well," Langford said. "Cam is hitting well. She has a fast, heavy swing and is so powerful, smart about tipping and sees the court great."

Hinton and freshman Ava Senhert led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills each, while Abby Koerner and Aimee Flippen added five each. Hinton also tallied a team-best 13 digs and Andress added eight. Emma Lozier recorded a team-high 23 assists, and Avery Gray added 14.

"We lessened our unforced errors from the last three games," Langford said. "These are errors we are making without any pressure from the other team."

The Lady Tigers are hoping to do more of the same when they host Peaster, one of the top teams in the area, at 4 p.m. Friday in Tiger Arena. The Lady Greyhounds are 7-3, but they have lost two of their last three matches, to Graham and Stephenville. They beat Brock on Tuesday night.

"They are an old, experienced team," Langford said. "We will see a fast offense with a big powerful front row. We will have to step up our defense. They also have quick defensive players keeping everything in play."

Glen Rose cruised to an early 7-0 lead over Ferris in the first set, and cruised to the 25-9 win behind three service aces from Kylie Frush and two kills each from Koerner and Senhert.

Senhert added five more kills in the second set and Hinton added two service aces in the 25-15 win.

In the final set, the Lady Tigers trailed by three points early but came back for the 25-15 win behind five kills from Hinton and three from Alexis Mims.

The Lady Tigers entered the match after dropping three consecutive four-set losses to Clyde (23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 21-25) at home on Friday; and Nocona (24-26, 18-25, 25-9, 21-25) and Brock (19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 9-25) at Nocona High School.