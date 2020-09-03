By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

KEENE — Mother Nature did her best to wreak havoc on the season-opening cross country meet for the Glen Rose Tigers on Wednesday at Rex Callicott Park in Keene.

"We liked the cool weather, but the rain and mud made it a real slow course, and they added a long uphill section that they have not had in the past," Glen Rose girls cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. "We will get to see where we are at a little more at Hico where we should run the same course as last year."

Despite the rain and wind that pushed back the start of the meet by an hour, the Glen Rose girls team placed fourth out of eight teams, led by senior Jocelyn Mims. She finished third with the time of 14 minutes, 4.91 seconds.

"Jocelyn ran strong," Ghazal said. "She finished third in her heat, but she would have had the fastest time in the other two heats, so it was good for her to run against the top competition of the meet."

Mignon Miller, Ghazal said, had a strong race as well and finished seventh — one spot short of medaling — with the time of 15:39.90.

In her first meet since junior high and only her second race, Emma Miller almost cracked the top 20 by finishing 21st with the time of 16:47.37 for GRHS. Delaila Gomez (28th) and Zitlalli Mascorro (51st) posted times of 17:03.00 and 18:35.15, respectively.

"We just need to keep working, so we can peak later in the year," Ghazal said.

On the boys side, Adan De Reza (22nd) and Cesar Balderas (24th) cracked the top 25, followed by Rylan Templeton (39th) and Aiden Gartrell (40th).

The teams will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Hico. The varsity begins at 9 a.m. at Bluebonnet Golf Course.