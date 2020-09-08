Kaitlin Swarts has only been working for Austin FC since February, but she has been shaping the club’s vision for community outreach for much longer — even if she didn’t know it at the time.

On Tuesday, the after-school program she founded in 2017 as Upper Ninety was rebranded to become Verde Leaders, further solidifying its place as a cornerstone of 4ATX Foundation, which is the charitable arm of Austin’s new MLS franchise.

"Same mission, same work. Just a new name," said Swarts, the Austin FC vice president of community engagement and executive director of the 4ATX Foundation.

Verde Leaders is geared toward middle school and high school students, making it just one of three stages that Swarts laid out in the foundation’s roadmap for shaping youth using the pull of soccer and Austin FC.

"Our ultimate goal is to close the opportunity gap and to create Austin’s next generation of leaders by providing youth development opportunities on and off the soccer field," she said. "So we’re using the power of soccer, and the thing that’s really cool is we are working with kids from elementary school all the way up to post-high school graduation."

The first stage is introducing kids to the game by providing scholarships for club soccer and soccer summer camps, building mini pitches like the one unveiled late last year in Dove Springs and providing a minimum of 10 free soccer clinics required by the city in the team’s stadium contract.

At the next stage is Verde Leaders, which utilizes social emotional learning and restorative justice to help students build confidence and leadership skills. The program will be offered online this fall due to COVID-19. Since 2017, it has served nearly 400 low-income students representing 31 Central Texas schools.

The third stage, Swarts said, is building pathways for students approaching young adulthood to successfully transition to college and careers.

Austin’s own: In addition to serving youth, Swarts said 4ATX Foundation is dedicated to serving three community pillars: inclusivity through equity, vibrancy through sustainability and confidence for creativity.

"There is a deep commitment to build something that is unique to Austin," she said.

Since its founding in April 2019, the foundation has contributed to organizations including Foundation Communities, the Stand with Austin Fund, Central Texas Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Police Activities League of Austin, in addition to awarding scholarships and/or equipment to the Capitol Area Youth Soccer Association, East Austin Soccer Club, Huston-Tillotson University and the Austin Men’s Soccer Association.

"Our vision is to create a more equitable Central Texas community so that all youth can be positioned to be key stakeholders in the Austin community and help keep Austin inclusive and vibrant and confident," Swarts said. "Once our team is up and running and we’re playing, and once we have this amazing platform, we’re really excited to spotlight this work even more."

MLS Next: The new top level of boys youth soccer in the U.S. and Canada finally has a name. The MLS Next brand was unveiled to players and coaches on Monday, with the first matches set to take place this Friday.

The league has 113 clubs with nearly 500 teams and more than 9,00 players from the under-13 to under-19 age groups. Locally, Austin FC is the lone entrant for 2020-21.

"MLS and elite clubs and a ton of directors and soccer leaders have been working tremendously hard to form the league," Austin FC Academy general manager Tyson Wahl said. "Our players are excited and elite players across the country are excited about this opportunity. I think the MLS Next platform is going to be a really strong platform for players to develop and for kids to strive toward their dreams."

Austin FC, which has teams at U-13, U-14 and U-15, will host San Antonio FC on Saturday following six weeks of preseason. Due to strict COVID-19 protocols, only coaches and players are allowed inside the fence at the facilities, and travel will be mostly limited to the nine Texas clubs this fall.

Beto for Austin: Beto Avila, the 19-year-old forward for Austin Bold, scored his first professional goal to salvage a 1-1 draw on Saturday against FC Tulsa. Avila played for a number of youth clubs in Central Texas before catching on with the Bold as an academy player during the club’s first season in 2019.

"I’m really happy about scoring my first goal and even happier to help my team to get a point," Avila said.

The match was the first in a back-to-back between Austin and Tulsa that wrapped up on Tuesday evening, with fans allowed back at Bold Stadium for the first time since March.