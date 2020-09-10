By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose volleyball team will look to even its record when they host former district foe Mineral Wells on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Tiger Arena.

The Lady Tigers (7-8) will enter the match after dropping a 25-16, 25-16, 26-24 home decision to the DasCHE Spartans Tuesday night.

The Lady Rams took a 4-5 record into their match on Friday night against Wichita Falls High School.

"They were very young last year, and every year I have been here, they get a little bit better every year," said Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said of Saturday’s opponent.

It will be the 11th home match for the Lady Tigers in their last 13 matches.

Tuesday’s match against the Spartans was originally supposed to be a match against Midlothian Heritage in Midlothian, but a change allowed for the Lady Tigers to play the Spartans at home.

The Lady Tigers trailed 7-1 in the first set and were never able to recover in losing 25-16.

In the second set, Glen Rose trailed 5-2 but tied the set at 8-8 and then went ahead 11-8 on three consecutive kills by freshman middle blocker Aimee Flippen. The match was eventually tied 14-14 before the Spartans pulled away by scoring 11 of the next 13 points to win going away.

Glen Rose led all of the third set until the Spartans tied it at 15-15. The match was tied 10 more before the Spartans scored the final two points to win 26-24.

"We had some fight in us that third set that I haven’t seen a lot," Langford said. "We fought hard to win that third set and that was a confidence booster."

Glen Rose junior Cam Hinton and Flippen led the Lady Tigers with seven kills each. Flippen hit a team-best .583. Alexis Mims, Abby Koerner and Ava Senhert added four kills each.

Hinton also led the Lady Tigers with 13 digs, while Lindsay Andress added nine. Emma Lozier tallied 12 assists.

The Lady Tigers had seven service aces in the loss as Mims, Andress and Hinton recorded two aces each.