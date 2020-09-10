By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

HICO — For the second time in as many weeks, the Glen Rose High School cross country teams battled the elements in their most recent meet Wednesday morning in wet conditions at the Bluebonnet Country Club in Hico.

Despite the conditions, the Lady Tigers placed third. Jocelyn Mims of Glen Rose was top medalist and teammate Mignon Miller also medaled for the first time this season by finishing sixth.

"We ran really well today, despite a wet course," GRHS cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. "For the girls who ran this same course last year, most dropped 20-30 seconds from last year’s time, so it’s good to see that improvement."

Mims, who finished third last week in the season-opening meet at Keene, blitzed the field by nearly a minute with her winning time of 12 minutes, 46.43 seconds, well ahead of San Saba runners Brighton Adams, who was second with the time of 13:29.67, and Courtnee Cash, third at 13:35.98.

Miller finished sixth with the time of 14:17.90, while Delaila Gomes was 12th (15:06.32). Also for the Lady Tigers, Emma Miller (15:15.25) and Zitlalli Mascorro (16:13.51) posted personal bests in finishing 15th and 27th, respectively and Hannah Balkenbush was 33rd at 16:59.97.

"I’m really happy with how our three through six runners are improving," Ghazal said. "Delaila is really dropping her time and Emma came out late, but had been a great addition. Zitlalli and Hannah have also been dropping their times, which is really important for the team aspect."

San Saba, with two of the top three runners, won the meet with 39 points, while Brownwood was second with 54 points, and Glen Rose was third with 57 points. Hico was fourth with 86 points, followed by Stephenville (118) and Gorman (144).

On the boy’s side, the Tigers placed two runners in the top 10 in finishing third. Sophomores Cesar Balderas (19:13.17) and Adan De Reza (19:20.59) finished fourth and sixth respectively, while freshman Luis Mendoza (19:42.99) finished 11th and junior Aiden Gartrell (20:47.49) placed 17th.

Brownwood’s Caleb Nelson posted the top time at 17:16.19, and San Saba’s Levi Brown (19.01.68) finished second.

San Saba won the boys team title with 38 points, followed by Brownwood (49), Glen Rose (60) and Stephenville (67).