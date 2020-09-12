FRIDAY’S AREA RESULTS
Non-District
CLASS 6A
No games scheduled
CLASS 5A
No games scheduled
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Big Spring 28, Monahans 6
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Shallowater 52, Levelland 46 (OT)
Canyon 38, Estacado 0
Snyder 40, Lamesa 8
Denver City 50, Seminole 36
Dumas 30, Perryton 0
Pampa 56, Borger 15
Greenwood 36, Andrews 29
Pecos 64, Kermit 30
Sweetwater 60, San Angelo Lake View 42
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Post 58, Littlefield 6
Friona 27, Muleshoe 20
Brownfield at Idalou, canceled
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Roosevelt 46, Tahoka 0
Abernathy 21, Sundown 12
Tulia 18, Sanford-Fritch 14
Sunray 22, Dimmitt 0
Coahoma 59, Eldorado 20
Reagan County 46, Ozona 13
Forsan 27, Stanton 6
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Smyer 22, Floydada 14
Hale Center 36, Memphis 2
Olton 34, Hooker (Okla.) 33
Farwell 32, Sudan 7
Slaton at New Deal, canceled
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
New Home 20, Plains 13
Ropes 33, Menard 6
Clarendon 30, Bovina 14
Lockney 24, Boys Ranch 12
Ralls 44, Seagraves 0
Crosbyton 52, Munday 22
Hamlin 42, Albany 6
Miles 29, Roscoe 7
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Kress 55, Miami 28
Amherst 50, Lorenzo 6
Petersburg 86, Paducah 66
Motley County 62, Spur 28
Groom 52, Nazareth 40
Happy 77, Springlake-Earth 30
Borden County 40, Rankin 34
Anton 58, Wellman-Union 8
Valley 46, Meadow 0
Sterling City 58, O’Donnell 6
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Lazbuddie 84, Loop 38
Jayton 56, Wilson 0
Silverton 48, Guthrie 0
Whitharral 48, Morton 0
Klondike 58, Grady 8
Garden City 52, Hart 6
TAIAO DIVISION I
Sands 46, Lubbock Home School 0
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Glen Rose 40, Fort Stockton 0
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Whiteface 61, Southland 14
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Wildorado 60, Cotton Center 6
OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES
Aspermont 74, Benjamin 36
Ballinger 34, Colorado 2
Balmorhea 46, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0
Bangs 42, Winters 19
Canadian 46, Bushland 19
Childress 58, Stamford 14
Christoval 22, Sonora 14
Cisco 14, Breckenridge 0
Coleman 15, Brady 12
Grape Creek 42, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12
Haskell 20, Cross Plains 16
Hawley 35, Merkel 21
Hermleigh 54, Lueders-Avoca 0
Imperial Buena Vista 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 20
Ira 66, Eden 18
Irion County 51, Fort Davis 6
McCamey 78, Odessa Compass 7
Panhandle 42, Vega 35
Robert Lee 33, Veribest 32
Roby 54, Bronte 6
Roscoe Highland 42, Blackwell 22
Rotan 52, Moran 0
Rule 51, Patton Springs 28
SA Cornerstone 24, Wall 6
Shamrock 36, Amarillo Highland Park 16
Spearman 48, Dalhart 27
Stinnett West Texas 34, Gruver 28
Stratford 38, Lakin, Kan. 16
Tuscola Jim Ned 62, Eastland 27
Vernon Northside 46, Hedley 39
Wellington 26, Amarillo River Road 20
Westbrook 49, Loraine 0
Wheeler 15, Quanah 7
White Deer 58, Lefors 13
Wink 38, Alpine 20
STATEWIDE SCORES
Abbott 51, Covington 6
Anson 44, Dublin 28
Argyle 35, Celina 21
Athens 48, Fairfield 0
Aubrey 52, Kaufman 21
Bay City 42, Wharton 31
Beckville 75, Maud 14
Bells 55, Valley View 8
Bellville 50, Stafford 29
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 58, New Diana 10
Blanco 34, Anderson-Shiro 9
Blanket 51, Lingleville 6
Blue Ridge 27, Muenster 16
Bluff Dale 28, Fruitvale 16
Blum 70, Gorman 23
Boerne 30, Burnet 7
Bonham 2, Leonard 0
Bosqueville 27, Palmer 20, 2OT
Bowie 42, Henrietta 18
Bowie Gold-Burg 44, Chillicothe 38
Boyd 41, Tolar 0
Bremond 49, Milano 0
Brookesmith 70, Rochelle 68
Bruceville-Eddy 35, Florence 21
Buffalo 21, Crockett 14
Bullard 49, Troup 14
Cameron Yoe 37, Franklin 8
Cedar Hill DASCHE 56, Lewisville Founders Classical 0
Center 41, Gladewater 40
Centerville 30, Thorndale 14
Cherokee 48, Sidney 28
China Spring 35, Brownwood 14
Coldspring-Oakhurst 50, Shepherd 8
Comanche 35, Early 7
Comfort 37, Marion 14
Commerce 32, Lone Oak 6
Corpus Christi Miller 62, Sinton 27
Crawford 62, Axtell 0
Cushing 62, Burkeville 0
Daingerfield 35, Gladewater Sabine 14
Danbury 27, Hull-Daisetta 14
Dawson 41, Wortham 0
De Kalb 28, Linden-Kildare 0
Devine 34, Universal City Randolph 20
Deweyville 38, Colmesneil 6
Dime Box 45, Prairie Lea 0
East Bernard 42, Boling 9
East Chambers 49, Hamshire-Fannett 39
Edgewood 45, Redwater 43, 4OT
Emory Rains 69, Grand Saline 6
FW Carter-Riverside 34, Dallas Christian 8
FW Dunbar 20, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
Farmersville 33, Krum 31
Fischer Canyon Lake 46, Beeville Jones 35
Flatonia 33, Falls City 7
Fort Worth Harvest Christian 48, Mount Calm 14
Fredericksburg 46, Gonzales 6
Garrison 36, Arp 0
George West 28, Goliad 20
Geronimo Navarro 45, Needville 27
Giddings 46, Taylor 12
Gilmer 73, Atlanta 26
Gilmer Union Hill 48, Crowell 0
Gladewater Union Grove 12, Alba-Golden 8
Goldthwaite 48, Olney 8
Gordon 56, Baird 47
Grandview 41, Godley 7
Granger 33, Frost 13
Grapeland 50, Cayuga 6
Gunter 42, Whitesboro 10
Gustine 38, Cranfills Gap 27
Hallettsville 49, Ganado 7
Hamilton 66, Hico 0
Harleton 33, Bogata Rivercrest 26, OT
Hawkins 35, Quinlan Boles 0
Hemphill 54, Pineland West Sabine 24
Hillsboro 23, Bridgeport 6
Hitchcock 22, La Marque 14, 2OT
Holland 41, Johnson City 0
Holliday 19, Vernon 10
Hondo 45, Uvalde 6
Honey Grove 36, Paris Chisum 28
Houston Texas Christian 48, Chester 24
Hubbard 20, Moody 15
Huntington 28, Frankston 15
Ingleside 22, Aransas Pass 21, 2OT
Ingram Moore 27, Harper 14
Iowa Park 49, Burkburnett 12
Italy 35, Rice 7
Jacksboro 58, FW Castleberry 29
Jasper 63, Newton 20
Jewett Leon 30, Somerville 29
Joaquin 41, Groveton 0
Jonesboro 76, Joshua Johnson County 44
Jourdanton 35, Pleasanton 7
Junction 50, Iraan 8
Kenedy 52, Woodsboro 0
Kilgore 45, Alvarado 0
La Grange 32, La Vernia 28
Ladonia Fannindel 33, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 12
Lago Vista 20, Caldwell 0
Lake Worth 56, FW Western Hills 7
Lampasas 57, Wimberley 28
Leakey 52, Sanderson 6
Lexington 35, Rockdale 34
Liberty 37, Diboll 0
Lindale 33, Van 28
Lindsay 41, Callisburg 6
Little River Academy 45, Groesbeck 0
Livingston 21, Orangefield 20
Llano 52, Bandera 0
Lometa 62, Buckholts 16
Longview Spring Hill 48, Nevada Community 28
Louise 34, High Island 0
Lovelady 28, Iola 12
Lytle 61, La Pryor 6
Mabank 42, Wills Point 0
Madisonville 24, Teague 7
May 60, Knox City 56
Maypearl 17, Clifton 7
McGregor 56, Jarrell 35
Melissa 51, Pottsboro 17
Melissa CHANT 31, Milford 14
Meridian 7, Bartlett 0
Mexia 38, Navasota 14
Midlothian Heritage 28, Decatur 25
Mildred 8, Kerens 7
Millsap 27, De Leon 20
Mineola 36, New London West Rusk 14
Mineral Wells 45, Venus 22
Morgan 74, Bynum 29
Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 14
Mullin 42, Three Way 36
Natalia 67, Dilley 8
Newcastle 46, Woodson 0
Normangee 48, Chilton 21
Oakwood 48, Trinidad 0
Odem 25, CC West Oso 9
Oglesby 46, Iredell 30
Orange Grove 26, CC London 20
Ore City 41, Big Sandy 14
Palacios 35, El Maton Tidehaven 13
Palestine 23, Rusk 13
Palestine Westwood 50, Eustace 28
Peaster 18, Collinsville 12
Penelope 52, Avalon 34
Perrin-Whitt 73, Community Christian 27
Petrolia 40, Electra 8
Ponder 53, Nocona 14
Port Lavaca Calhoun 39, El Campo 27
Poteet 42, Carrizo Springs 7
Poth 68, Karnes City 7
Price Carlisle 12, Alto 0
Queen City 46, Quitman 13
Quinlan Ford 32, Ferris 16
Refugio 42, Edna 21
Rio Vista 57, Malakoff Cross Roads 8
Rogers 47, Whitney 12
Rosebud-Lott 60, Waco Texas Wind 0
Runge 27, Charlotte 0
SA Cornerstone 24, Wall 6
Sabinal 29, Center Point 0
Saint Jo 64, Fort Worth THESA 34
Salado 61, Stephenville 45
San Augustine 41, Elkhart 6
San Saba 32, Mason 0
Sanger 35, Howe 8
Santa Anna 68, Rising Star 22
Schulenburg 28, Yorktown 7
Scurry-Rosser 21, Kemp 14
Sealy 45, Somerset 6
Shiner 41, Smithville 12
Silsbee 56, Lumberton 14
Simms Bowie 38, Overton 0
Skidmore-Tynan 25, Robstown 14
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 25, Buna 8
Springtown 17, Waco Connally 7
Stephenville FAITH 72, Zephyr 66
Stockdale 28, Nixon-Smiley 17
Strawn 44, Bryson 16
Taft 49, Freer 16
Tenaha 49, Kountze 0
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 49, Jefferson 14
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 35, Paris 7
Thrall 26, Snook 20
Three Rivers 7, Premont 0
Throckmorton 54, Forestburg 7
Timpson 60, Mount Enterprise 0
Tioga 39, Era 8
Tom Bean 18, Clarksville 12
Troy 48, Robinson 6
Tyler Chapel Hill 51, Terrell 42
Tyler Grace Community 56, Malakoff 35
Tyler Willowbend 32, Apple Springs 7
Valera Panther Creek 63, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Valley Mills 42, Marlin 28
Vanderbilt Industrial 60, Van Vleck 52
Vidor 26, Freeport Brazosport 20
WF City View 39, Seymour 3
WF Hirschi 34, FW Benbrook 28
Waco La Vega 21, CC Calallen 13
Waco Parkview Christian 36, Aquilla 18
Wallis Brazos 18, Burton 12
Walnut Springs 59, Gholson 0
Warren 41, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Waxahachie Life 21, Brownsboro 14
Weimar 51, Luling 35
West 28, Blooming Grove 7
West Columbia 40, Sweeny 21
Whitewright 20, Celeste 7
Windthorst 21, Archer City 20
Wolfe City 45, Pattonville Prairiland 14
Woodville 48, Corrigan-Camden 7
Yoakum 27, Cuero 0