By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose girls cross country team had three runners medal Wednesday in the Glen Rose Invitational at Squaw Valley Golf Course, led by senior Jocelyn Mims, who followed up her effort at Hico with her second race victory in a row.

"This is the first time for us to run at Squaw Valley, so we did not have much of a home course advantage," GRHS girls cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. "We sure do thank everyone at Squaw Valley for hosting the meet. They went above and beyond as hosts, and we all appreciate that."

Mims posted the winning time in the 3,200-meter race of 12 minutes, 34.53 seconds, 26 seconds ahead of Gatesville’s Tasha Thoms (13:00.62) and Bethany Penrod (13:35.10).

"Jocelyn is just simply running on another gear this year," Ghazal said. "What she did today and at Hico is what I’ve been watching at practice for the past eight weeks. She’s a stronger, faster, and more confident runner than she was last year. We just need to keep working to keep dropping time."

The Lady Tigers didn’t figure into the team standings though because they only had four varsity runners.. Ghazal said he wanted to field a junior varsity and varsity team, so he divided up the 10 runners, five and five, to make two teams for both races, but one varsity runner couldn’t be there.

Gatesville won the meet with 18 points, placing all five of its runners in the top 18, while Hillsboro (53) was second, and Fort Worth Benbrook was third (71).

For the Lady Tigers, Mignon Miller (14:27.28) placed eighth to medal for the second consecutive meet. Also, Delaila Gomez (15:11.42) finished 13th and Zitlalli Mascorro (15:56.75) was 16th.

"Mignon, Delaila, and Zitlalli are getting better every meet," Ghazal said. "We need to keep having good practices to really see them start to peak in October."

On the boys side, Adan De Reza medaled (19:28.62) with his 12th-place finish. Cesar Balderas (19:55.87) and Luis Mendoza (20:17.2), placed 17th and 18th.

The boys team also had just four runners and didn't figure into the team standings.

Gatesville won the boys division with 25 points and Hillsboro was second with 36 points. Gatesville's Luis Macias won the race with the time of 16:31.6.

Daylyn Cassidy won her third straight JV meet with the time of 14:26.64, and Hannah Balkenbush set a personal best (15:54.89) in placing fourth, and Madeleine Kirkley (17.16.40) placed 12th.

"I’m so proud of her," Ghazal said of Balkenbush. "She has been working hard, and she is starting to see the benefits of that hard work."

Glen Rose is back in action on Wednesday, traveling to Beaumont Ranch for a meet hosted by Grandview High School. The first race begins at 10 a.m.