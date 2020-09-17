By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose tennis team dropped its second straight district team tennis meet of the season with a 17-2 setback to Lampasas Tuesday afternoon at the GRHS courts.

The Tigers lost several key players to graduation last year, so this season is turning into a learning experience for the younger members of the squad.

"Many our newer players are still figuring what it takes to play tennis," GRHS tennis coach Gregger Yeager said. "Unfortunately, because we have so few returners this season, a lot of these youngsters are learning the game while playing against varsity-level competition. The game of tennis involves a lot of mechanics that are unique to the sport, and these new players had a very short learning period before going up against such high-quality competition."

The Tigers have two more matches remaining in the fall team tennis season, and the No. 1 goal is to continue to improve.

"We need our veteran players to win some more points for the team, and the newer players need to continue to focus on improving the mechanics of the game and keep hitting better shots each week," Yeager said.

Colton McDonald figured into all the scoring for the Tigers in winning his singles match and mixed doubles match with partner Sarah Bope.

"Colton, like many of our players this year, is not only playing in his first varsity season of tennis, but this is his first-ever season of tennis," Yeager said. "Colton showed that he is beginning to better understand some of the complex strategies in the game of tennis."

McDonald won his singles match 6-4, 6-1, and then with Bope in mixed doubles, won 2-6, 6-2 (10-8) in a super tiebreaker.

The Tigers are back in action on Sept. 24 for another district battle when they travel to Stephenville for 4 p.m. matches to be contested at Tarleton State University. After an open date, Glen Rose will close out the team tennis season on Oct. 6 when it hosts Gatesville.