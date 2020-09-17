By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will play their final non-district volleyball match Saturday when they host Joshua in Tiger Arena before opening up District 6-4A play at Brownwood on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers (9-9) enter the match with the Lady Owls on a two-match winning streak after beating Mineral Wells last Saturday and Robinson on Tuesday.

"I want to see the girls turn that switch to go and be competitive and hungry to win," Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said of the upcoming match with the Lady Owls.

The junior varsity will play at 10 a.m. and the varsity will immediately follow.

Langford is hopeful a win over Class 5A Joshua will help set the table for district play where the Lady Tigers will play the first half on the road.

"Brownwood is a hard place to play," Langford said. "We need to go over there and take care of business right off the start."

The Lady Tigers were in the same district with Brownwood (6-3) and Stephenville the last two years. Those two teams remain in the new district alignment and they welcome Gatesville (11-3) and Lampasas (2-9) this year.

Ninth-ranked Stephenville (17-2) will be the team to beat with the other four teams fighting for the remaining three playoff spots.

"I think there are four teams that are pretty similar," Langford said.

In the 25-17, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Robinson, outside hitter Matti Young, in her second match back after missing several matches with an ankle injury, led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills. Abby Koerner added seven and Ava Senhert added six.

"I liked seeing us score more than one or two points in a row," Langford said. "We earned a few points in a row, which tells me we are getting more consistent in all areas."

Defensively, libero Cam Hinton had 15 digs, while Emma Lozier and Linsdey Andress added nine and seven digs, respectively. The Lady Tigers had seven service aces with Hinton totaling four and Kylie Frush with two.

Lozier also led the Lady Tigers with 15 assists, and Alexis Mims had three of the Lady Tigers’ eight blocks.

In the 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 win over Mineral Wells, Koerner led the Lady Tigers with season-high 12 kills while hitting .450. Young finished with nine kills and Mims had eight kills and five blocks.

Hinton recorded 23 digs and Frush added eight digs and three service aces.

Freshman setter Avery Gray led the Lady Tigers with 19 assists and Lozier added 16.