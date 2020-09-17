By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

SAN ANGELO — The Glen Rose Tigers scored early and often in their 40-0 football victory over Fort Stockton Thursday night at San Angelo ISD Stadium to move their season record to 3-0.

The Tigers scored three times in the first six minutes of the game — on two touchdowns and a safety — to put the game away early.

"We talked all week about bringing our own energy to the field because being a long road trip and no bands in the stands there would not be a lot of energy in the stadium," Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. "Our guys did a great job of playing with a lot of energy and we were able to start fast on both sides of the ball and take control of the game early."

The Tigers will need to have the same energy when they travel to Class 3A No. 2 Grandview (3-0) tonight (Friday, Sept. 18). That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

"Their quarterback is a special player and they have playmakers all over the field," Watkins said of the Zebras. "Their offensive line does a good job and they are an explosive offense. We have to find a way to create some turnovers and not give up the big play."

The Zebras handled Godley, 41-7, last week, holding the Wildcats to just 196 yards total offense.

The Tigers, on the other hand, amassed 481 yards of offense against Fort Stockton en route to scoring 40 or more points for the second consecutive game.

"We have to be able to run the football and we have to take care of the ball," Watkins said. "Our receivers have done a good job of making plays on the outside and we have to continue to see that."

For the second consecutive week, wide receiver Reagan Rodriguez had a 100-yard game with 139 yards on four catches. Teammate Kanyon Keese recorded 70 yards receiving on four catches.

While the offense was racking up big numbers against Fort Stockton, the Tigers held the Panther offense to just 224 yards total offense. Cory Aper, Zach Douglas and Chris Hubert led the Tigers with 13, 12 and 11 tackles, respectively, while Max Hood added eight stops and two sacks.

"We are getting better each week and really focusing on causing turnovers every time we take the field," Watkins said of the defense, which recorded its first shutout since blanking Hillsboro 41-0 on Oct. 12, 2019. "We have to continue to be a physical team and be great tacklers."

Three minutes into the game, quarterback Austin Worthen scored on a 4-yard run, and Garret Davis added the PAT to make it 7-0.

On the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, the center snapped the ball over the quarterback’s head for a Glen Rose safety to up the lead to 9-0. Moments later, Tristan Black scored the first of his two TDs in the game to increase the lead to 16-0.

The Tigers, who recorded all of their scoring in the first half, added a 79-yard TD on a pass from Worthen to Rodriguez late in the first quarter.

Davis notched a 25-yard field goal, Worthen hit Hudson White for a 45-yard score and Black added a 2-yard run in the second quarter to cap the scoring.

Worthen completed 14 of 18 passes for 281 yards and two scores while rushing for 62 yards on eight carries.

Running back Sean Dodson carried the ball 21 times for 75 yards, and Black had 11 rushes for 52 yards.