The trends continued Friday night when Canyon visited Borger, which was great news for the Eagles and bad news for the Bulldogs.

Canyon stayed undefeated with a third straight lopsided victory, jumping out to a big early lead and rolling to a 40-3 victory at Borger. The Bulldogs fell to 0-4 with the loss.

The Eagles (3-0) took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, as they gave up only a second quarter field goal. They were equally dominant on both sides of the ball.

Jay DeFoor had perhaps his best game at quarterback for the Eagles, completing 21-of-33 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Joe Shaw and Jack McKay each caught two touchdown passes.

Brody Cook opened the season with his third straight 100-yard rushing game, picking up 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. The Eagles piled up 405 yards of offense.

Defensively, Canyon gave up only 162 yards. They took advantage of five Borger turnovers.

Canyon 20 7 7 6 - 40

Borger 0 3 0 0 - 3

Pampa 73, Denver City 28

Canyon isn’t the only District 3-4A Division I team on a roll to start the season, as Pampa stayed unbeaten with another dominant offensive performance, rolling over Denver City 73-28 at home.

Pampa (4-0) started well in taking a 31-6 halftime lead, but the Harvesters really came alive in the second half with 42 points.

Jack Studebaker threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Hunter Dyer, who had seven catches for 110 yards.

Sam Anguiano also played quarterback for Pampa and threw for a touchdown while running for two more scores.

Denver City 6 0 6 16 - 28

Pampa 17 14 21 21 - 73

Class 2A

West Texas High 42, Sunray 27

Sunray 12 8 7 0 - 27

West Texas High 6 22 8 6 - 42

S - Wyatt McConaghy 13 pass from Tate Debord (kick failed)

WTH -Avian Cruz 2 run (kick failed)

S - Julian Espinoza 10 pass from Debord (kick failed)

WTH - Avian Cruz 15 run (Andreus Cruz run)

WTH - Jayden Harvey 78 pass from Avian Cruz (kick failed)

S - Carlos Castallenas 13 run (Sergio Alexander run)

WTH - Andreus Cruz 76 punt return (Avian Cruz run)

S - Debord 41 run (Jorge Hermosillo kick)

WTH - Andreus Cruz 5 pass from Avian Cruz (Harvey pass from Avian Cruz)

WTH - Peyton Tharp 3 run (kick failed)

Sunray WT High

First Downs 14 19

Rushing 167 194

Passing 144 164

Total yards 311 358

C-A-I 10-22-1 9-17-1

Punts-Avg. 6-38.0 3-22.0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-yards 16-139 7-70

Wellington 56, Gruver 6

Wellington 22 20 8 6 - 56

Gruver 0 6 0 0 - 6

W - Mason Folk 31 run (Folk run)

W - Marc Ramirez 3 run (Ramirez run)

G - Angel Gaspar 3 run (run failed)

W - Ramirez 25 run (run failed)

W - Jordan Nation 54 run (Two-point conversion good)

W - Nation 15 pass from Creighton Killian (run failed)

W - Ramirez 84 run (Two-point conversion good)

W - 4 run (Two-point conversion failed)

Wellington Gruver

First Downs 21 5

Rushing 385 49

Passing 89 19

Total yards 474 68

C-A-I 6-13-0 NA

Punts-Avg. NA NA

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-65 10-129