Texas State ended a two-year losing streak on the road Saturday night with a 38-17 win over Louisiana-Monroe — the first road victory for second-year Bobcats coach Jake Spavital and the second straight season they have opened conference play with a win.

"Great win by these kids," Spavital said. "They played extremely hard. I couldn't be prouder of them. Especially since going 0-2 and the disappointment that we've had. It was all about playing with physicality and playing with extreme effort and playing with emotion. That's what we preached all week. I thought they were the most excited team to come out there and play tonight and they did a lot of great things."

For the second straight week, the Bobcats (1-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) were without starting quarterback Brady McBride, who has missed the last two games due to COVID-19 protocols. Tyler Vitt was 14 of 21 for 256 yards and two touchdowns, and added 82 rushing yards and another score.

"Tyler is one of the toughest kids I ever coached," Spavital said. "I couldn't be more proud of that kid. We ran him. We let him throw. Last week we struggled up front, and we're still having some issues with COVID and everything, so we're very depleted up front. We had to get Tyler going and we were protecting the best we could, but I'm telling you the kid is the reason we are winning right now.

"Very pleased with his effort and couldn't be more happy for him," Spavital said. "He loves this team. He loves this university. He'd do anything, regardless of being the backup or starter. He just wants to see this team succeed."

Texas State scored on its opening drive, a four-yard touchdown run by Calvin Hill, who finished with 44 yards in the game. ULM tied it 7-7 later in the quarter, but Texas State’s Jeremiah Haydel hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Vitt to go up 14-7. A Vitt rushing touchdown and a Seth Keller field goal gave the Bobcats a 24-7 lead.

Texas State led 31-14 at halftime after Vitt found Haydel for a 75-yard catch-and-run with 1:34 before the break. Haydel finished the day with six catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns; through three games he has 15 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns and also has scored on a punt return.

The Bobcats scored on a 100-yard interception return from Jarron Morris with 53 seconds left in the game. He has 19 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble on the season. Gavin Graham led Texas State with eight tackles, followed by Brendon Luper’s seven. Hal Vinson had six tackles, two for losses, and a strip-sack.

"We came out in the first half and the offense was explosive," Spavital said. "We're so down right now in terms of depth that we only had five defensive linemen. I had to change my mentality in the second half to milk as much clock as possible.

"We've got to get better than that. We are still far from playing our best football, but we played together as a team for the first time. I was pleased that we ended up coming out with the win because these kids deserve it right now."