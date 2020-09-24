By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

BROWNWOOD — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers opened District 6-4A volleyball action on Tuesday night with a gut-wrenching five-set road loss to Brownwood.

With the Lady Tigers leading the match 2-1, the Lady Lions took set four 25-23 to force the deciding fifth set.

Glen Rose trailed big early in the set and cut the Brownwood lead to 8-7 before the Lady Lions scored seven of the next eight points to with the set 15-8 and match.

"I think we played scared that fifth set," Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. "I felt like the girls are in good shape to go head-to-head with a good team in Game 5. We felt the pressure."

The Lady Tigers were their own worst enemies in the set with six hitting errors and three serve receive errors that opened the door for the Lady Lions.

The district road doesn’t get any easier for the Lady Tigers as they travel to Stephenville for a meeting with the Honeybees today (Friday, Sept. 25). The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 and varsity will immediately follow.

"We know how to fight, and we have girls that have had smaller roles playing bigger roles, so we should be able to move the ball around to take them out of their offensive game, forcing them to play defense from different angles," Langford said.

In the first set on Tuesday at Brownwood, the Lady Tigers pulled out a close one 28-26 before dropping the second set 12-25.

Langford liked how they bounced back and took the third set 25-22.

"We were so pumped, nervous and high energy that first game and it was so close that I knew it had to come down at some point," she said. "I am proud that they found that medium ground after the second game and continued fighting."

The Lady Tigers led 8-0 in the third set, but the Lady Lions cut it to two at 21-19 before Glen Rose pulled away for the win.

Glen Rose led 5-2 early in the fourth set, and Brownwood scored eight straight points to build a big lead. The Lady Tigers pulled to within a point at 23-24 but couldn’t get over the top.

Senior Abby Koerner and sophomore Gabrielle Bordeaux led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills each. Sophomore Matti Young had eight, and freshman Aimee Flippen added seven kills and three blocks.

Junior Cam Hinton led the Lady Tigers with 31 digs while Avery Gray, Lindsay Andress and Kylie Frush added 14 digs each.

Senior setter Emma Lozier tallied a team-best 20 assists.

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers dropped a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 decision to Class 5A Joshua. Young led Glen Rose with 10 kills, while Hinton had 22 digs and Lozier had 19 assists.