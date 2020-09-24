By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GRANDVIEW — Glen Rose High School senior Jocelyn Mims won her third consecutive meet and two additional Lady Tigers medaled while a total of four set personal bests at the Grandview Invitational cross country meet on Wednesday morning.

Mims, who won the Glen Rose Invitational last week and the Hico Invitational the week before, posted the time of 11 minutes, 37.18 seconds to set a new personal record in the 3,200-meter race, breaking her old best mark by nearly 20 seconds.

"Hopefully, in the next couple of meets someone will give her a challenge and push her in a race," GRHS girls cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. "She needs to see that before district and regionals."

That may come on Friday, Oct. 2 when Glen Rose travels to Lampasas.

"It will give us an early look at the district course that we will run at the end of October, so the main goal will be to get some familiarity and a strategy on how we want to run the course come district," Ghazal said.

Mignon Miller medaled as well for the Lady Tigers at the Grandview Invitational with the time of 13:07.16 to finish 12th overall, and she was just five seconds off in setting a new personal record.

"She still had a little left in the tank when she finished," Ghazal said. "We need to get Mignon to position herself a little better early in the race, and we will see her time and position both drop."

Behind Mims and Miller, Delaila Gomez set a new personal record by nearly 45 seconds in placing 18th (13:45.07), while Zitlalli Mascorro (14:36.67) finished 30th.

Hannah Balkenbush (15:19.98, 39th) beat her old personal record by almost a minute, and Madeleine Kirkley (15:37.10, 41st) also set a new personal best. Laura Banderas (17:38.39) placed 47th.

Daylyn Cassidy of Glen Rose also medaled by winning her third straight junior varsity meet with the time of 12:51.54.

"We have been gradually pushing them a little more at practice as they are getting into shape, and they have been really receptive to the extra workload," Ghazal said. "Their times dropping and setting PR’s is just the result of their hard work in practice."

Godley won the girls division with 22 points. Glen Rose was a distant second with 81 points and Keene was third with 97.

On the boys side, the Tigers placed third at the Grandview Invitational behind a pair of top-10 finishes and s by Adan De Reza (6th, 18:47) and Cesar Balderas (10th, 19:09).

"I’m very proud with how well all of our guys competed," Glen Rose boys cross country coach Jake Bell said. "It was a very tough course and the guys raised their level of performance when it was much-needed."

Aiden Gantrell (15th, 19:30) and Luis Mendoza (16th, 19:38) placed in the top 20, followed by Rylan Templeton (28th, 21:30) and Jacob Thrasher (35th, 28:41).

"In any sport, athletes will show progress in direct correlation to their training," Bell said. "These guys train hard early in the morning each day. Results will always come when you stick to the process."

Palmer High School won the boys 4,800-meter invitational with 41 points followed by Keene with 58 points and Glen Rose with 60 points.