By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

COVID-19 hit close to home for the Glen Rose football team when its game last Friday with Grandview was canceled two hours before kickoff because a Grandview coach tested positive for the virus.

The game will go down as a no contest and it won’t count for or against either team’s record.

"We had a great week of preparation last week and our guys were ready to play," Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. "Everyone was definitely disappointed, especially when you put that much time and work in for a game each week, but I believe we got better throughout the week."

The 3-0 Tigers will be home tonight (Friday, Sept. 25) at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium for their first home game since the first game of the season when they host Decatur (1-3).

"It’s going to be a lot of fun to play in front of our home crowd again," Watkins said. "There should be a lot of excitement Friday night."

It will be the third meeting between the two teams in as many seasons.

The Eagles enter the contest on a two-game losing streak. Their only win was a 47-0 decision over Alvarado in Week 2. Since then, they have dropped decisions to Midlothian Heritage (28-25) and Graham (31-14). Decatur was defeated by the state’s top-ranked Class 4A Division I team, Argyle, 56-9 to open the season.

"They are a good football team that is very well-coached," Watkins said. "They have played an extremely tough schedule and have improved each week. It’s going to be a battle again this week."

The Tigers beat Fort Stockton, 40-0, in San Angelo 15 days ago.

The Eagles are averaging 384.8 yards per game (219 pass, 165.8 rush) on offense. In two games, quarterback Landon Howell has connected on 36 of 67 passes for 509 yards and five TDs with two interceptions. Running back Preston Escobar leads Decatur in rushing with 229 yards. David Juarez leads the Eagles’ receivers with 27 catches for 360 yards and three scores.

Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen leads the team in passing (667 yards passing, 5 TDs) and rushing (67, 6 TDs).

GRHS teammates Sean Dodson and Tristan Black have rushed for 135 yards and 123 yards, while Reagan Rodriguez has 288 receiving yards and Kanyon Keese has 249.

Jace Karels leads the Tigers on defense with 29 tackles (including three sacks), while Cory Aper has 23 stops. Both have six tackles for a loss.

"We had a great week of practice and can’t wait to see us get to compete again," Watkins said. "We have to be the most physical team, we can’t give up the big play on defense, and we have to be able to run the ball."