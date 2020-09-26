PFLUGERVILLE The Pflugerville football team that trounced crosstown rival Connally 35-0 at The Pfield Friday may not have looked like recent Panther squads, but it certainly looked familiar to Austin-area fans who watched Pflugerville coach Charles Taylor turn McCallum into a state contender.

Taylor appreciates a rabid, ball-swarming defense and a powerful ground game that can wear down opponents and control a game’s tempo. Pflugerville (1-0) showed both while opening the season with a win for the first time in six years and avenging a distasteful loss to Connally (0-1) in 2019.

"You know the style I like to play: Run and stop the run," Taylor said after the game. ""If I can see that goose egg on the scoreboard and a 3 on our side, you know me. I’m happy. That’s ground and pound, and that’s what we want to do."

That formula helped Taylor go 24-3 in his final two seasons as McCallum’s head coach in 2016 and 2017, including a historic run to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals in 2017. He took over the Pflugerville program two years ago, going 4-6 in his debut and winning just two games last year.

But Taylor also spent his first two years at Pflugerville instilling his culture and breaking in a new crop of players. The reshaping of the Panther football program extended to the coaching staff, which welcomed veteran defensive coordinator Jimmy Duncan in the offseason.

Duncan has spent three decades coaching defense in Texas, including a stint at Liberty Hill during that school’s championship years in the 2000s. Taylor knew that his team had to improve its defense after allowing 37.5 points a game last year, and Duncan "has got some good stock to him," said Tayor.

Pflugerville allowed 35 points to Connally in last season’s loss, but the Panthers held the Cougars to 205 yards Friday, including just 40 yards on the ground. A defensive line led by Darrel Jones, Josh Kruger and Trey Snowberger was particularly dominant, and that group helped the Panthers keep Connally off the scoreboard even though Pflugerville fumbled away the opening kickoff and turned it over on its first possession.

"The big thing for us is that we had to fix the defensive side of the ball," Taylor said. "I thought the defense looked great tonight. They flew around, and that’s what I’m used to seeing."

After its sputtering start, the Panthers began to find their groove late in the second quarter. Desmonde Thomas took over at quarterback for Jaylon Reeves, who moved out to receiver. Each player quickly looked at home at the new spot, with Thomas connecting with Reeves for 31 yards on his second pass of the game. Four plays later, Thomas found running back Elijah Oakmon open in the flat, and the junior took it 29 yards to paydirt to break the scoreless deadlock.

Pflugerville struck again on its next possession, when Jake Iloka took a quick pitch, found a hole and burst through the middle of the Connally defense for a 28-yard touchdown run.

"We didn’t let it get to us," Iloka said about the Panthers’ slow start. "We gave it 100, and we came out strong in the second half."

Iloka added his second touchdown of the game on Pflugerville’s opening drive of the second half, and Oakmon pinballed his way for a 25-yard touchdown run on his team’s next possession.

Oakmon ended the game with 132 yards rushing, and Iloka had 108 yards from scrimmage. Overall, Pflugerville had 275 of its 454 total yards on the ground.

Oakmon and Iloka are part of a strong junior class that also includes Jones, Snowberger, Thomas and Reeves. That core group paid their varsity dues a year ago, and Taylor said that experience could pay off this fall.

"I told ‘em, ‘Hey, last year, they got us.’ " Taylor said. "But we had a bunch of sophomores running around that field. I told them ‘Now, you’ve grown up. Let’s get after it. You should have beat them last year, so let’s go get on them.’ Our kids weren't scared this year, just maybe a little anxious."

Connally fans had some anxiety after senior running back Demetrius Gardner left the game at halftime with an injury. Gardner had 71 yards from scrimmage before the break but didn’t take the field in the second half.

"He got banged up and had some cramps, but I think he’ll be OK," said Connally coach Jason Cecil, whose team will next face Austin High. "There's a lot to learn from this game, and we have to get better. We really can’t do anything but get better."