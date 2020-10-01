Week 4 of the NFL season is already an interesting one.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 made an appearance this week with multiple members of the Titans testing positive. Hopefully, the protocols implemented by the league can limit the spread and the impact on the season.

It looks like Tennessee may end up facing Pittsburgh either Monday or Tuesday instead of Sunday to allow for more testing leading up to the game.

The Thursday night matchup doesn’t look like a good one, with the 0-3 Jets facing the 0-3 Broncos. But consider the alternative of no football and you’ll find yourself enjoying any action at all.

You’ll probably only want to start Melvin Gordon and Noah Fant of the Broncos.

Check out our fantasy rankings by position for Week 4. Rankings are based on a half PPR scoring system.

