Glen Rose High School’s team tennis squad fell to Stephenville by a 19-0 count in a District 7-4A contest held Sept. 24 at the Tarleton State University tennis courts in Stephenville.

GIRLS

Singles

Shyla Smith def. Hazel Hawkins, GRHS, 6-1, 6-2; Molly Orr def. Chloe Hampton, GRHS, 4-6, 6-4 (10-6); Ella Sheppard def. Laney Whitfield, GRHS, 6-0, 6-1; Maci Underwood def. Sara Bope, GRHS; Addie Post def. Hannah Balkenbush, GRHS 6-0, 6-1; Leslie Rivera def. Ali Moss, GRHS, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

Orr-Sheppard def. Hawkins-Hampton, GRHS, 6-3, 6-3; Underwood-Post def. Whitefield-Bope, GRHS, 5-7, 6-2 (10-7); Miles-Rivera def. Balkenbush-Moss, GRHS, 7-5, 6-1.

BOYS

Singles

Dylan Jones def. Caden Schinagel, GRHS, 6-4, 6-4; Nate Barry def. T.J. Bradberry, GRHS, 6-3, 6-2; Nirjal Upadayay def. Colten McDonald, GRHS, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Kelvin Ong def. Nicholas Coker, GRHS, 6-0, 6-1; Charlie Hughes def. Landon Bope, GRHS, 6-1, 6-2; Jordan Sutten, SHS, won by default.

Doubles

Barry-Briseno def. Schinagel-Bradberry, GRHS, 7-5, 6-2; Ong-Upadayay def. McDonald-Coker, GRHS, 6-2, 6-0; Hughes-Sutten, SHS, won by default.

MIXED DOUBLES

Jones-Smith def Herrera-Bope, GRHS, 6-0, 6-1.