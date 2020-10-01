By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will take a break from District 6-4A volleyball action Friday when they host Godley at Tiger Arena.

Varsity action begins at 4:30 p.m., and the junior varsity will immediately follow.

It will be the second meeting of the 2020 season between the two former district foes. The Lady Wildcats won 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 in the fifth game of the season at Tiger Arena.

The Lady Tigers (0-3 in district) will need to regroup before getting back into district play on Tuesday when they travel to Lampasas in search of their first district win.

Glen Rose dropped a 3-0 decision to district leader Stephenville on Friday, while on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers fell 3-1 (25-23, 22-25,18-25, 20-25) at Gatesville.

Currently, Glen Rose and Lampasas, who are both winless in district, are tied for fourth in the district standings. The top four teams will earn a berth into the playoffs.

On Tuesday at Gatesville, the Lady Tigers jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set. Gatesville eventually took the lead at 14-13.

Glen Rose trailed 22-20, and the Lady Tigers took advantage of three Gatesville hitting errors, an ace by Alexis Mims and a kill by Aimee Flippen to win the set 25-22.

In the second set, the Lady Tigers again trailed by two points at 22-20, but this time they couldn’t come back in losing 25-22.

Gatesville dominated the third set and never trailed in winning big at 25-18, and in the final set, the Lady Tigers couldn’t recover from an early seven-point deficit.

Abby Koerner and Mims led the Lady Tigers with seven kills each and Matti Young added six. Cam Hinton tallied 19 digs and five service aces, and Lindsey Andress added seven digs.

Emma Lozier paced the Lady Tigers with 13 assists.

In the 25-8, 25-14, 25-20 loss at Stephenville, Mims had six kills and Flippen had five. Hinton had 18 digs and Andress added seven, while Lozier collected 10 assists.