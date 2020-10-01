By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

For the first time since the COVID-19 virus put an end to the 2020 spring golf season, Glen Rose High School’s boys and girls golf teams took to the course last week in their meet of the season at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.

"We were happy to get the season started again considering last year’s season was scrapped," Glen Rose golf coach Owen Clifton said. "I was excited to see the hard work that some of our golfers were putting in this summer and see how it translated."

For the first time in five years, the boys team broke 350 while playing on Day 2 on the Links Course at Squaw Valley, and the Tigers had three players — Ethan Howard (73), Blake Perry (79) and Taylee Whalen (89) shoot their best tournament rounds.

"I was very happy to see that, and hopefully as the season progresses we can get that number down," Clifton said. "I’m super happy for those three because I know the work they have been putting in."

The Tigers are back in action Oct. 7-8 at Squaw Valley Golf Course, and Clifton hopes the team continues to trend in that direction.

"I want to see our kids get off to a good start and just continuing to learn how to manage tournament play," he said. "Sometimes we don’t have our best game, but we can still find ways to score."

The teams opened the tournament last week on the Lakes Course on Friday and finished up the following day on the Links Course.

The boys team placed 10th overall with a two-day total of 716 (371, 345). On Day 2, all four Tiger golfers bettered their score: Howard (85-73); Perry (86-79); Matthew Hammonds (95-89) and Scotty Statler (105-104).

Trinity Christian won the meet with a team score of 580, followed by Hebron (587) and Waxahachie (615).

Trinity Christian’s Westy McCabe (139) beat Hebron’s Greg Seo (139) in a playoff to win the boys individual title. TCA’s Luke Jun was third (141).

On the girls side, Kylie Frush (87-98) led the Lady Tigers, followed by Whalen (89-100) and Kampbell Scheu (108-96)

"I was happy to see Kylie play so well, and I feel that she will only build on that," Clifton said.

Hebron (560) won the girls tournament and Lampasas (630) was second, followed by Argyle (655). Glen Rose (794) was seventh. Hebron took the top six individual spots led by Estelle Seon (130) and Julia Dickerson (141) and Leann Parker (141) tied for second.