By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

By the time the Glen Rose football team’s offense took the field for the first time midway through the first quarter on Friday night against Decatur, the defense had already given the Tigers a one-touchdown lead.

"The defensive score on the first series of the game was a huge momentum builder for us," Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. "Our defense got a lot of stops early and really played well."

After getting the Eagles to stall on their first drive, the Glen Rose defense blocked a punt, and Zach Douglas scooped it up and raced 36 yards for the first score of the game. It was the Tigers' only score of the quarter, and was the first time all year the offense didn’t score in the first quarter.

The offense needed the initial shot in the arm by the defense because it took a while to get going. But when it did, the offensive unit put up points in a hurry.

"We just didn’t have many plays in the first quarter and we turned the ball over on the second drive which we cannot do," Watkins said. "Once we settled in we were able to put scoring drives together."

Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen hit wide receiver Reagan Rodriguez with touchdowns passes of 5 yards and 18 yards, Worthen also added a 2-yard run to build a 27-7 lead at the break, thanks to 20 second-quarter points.

The Tigers (4-0) will look to get off to a fast start tonight (Friday, Oct. 2) when they travel to Mineral Wells for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Rams (1-2), who haven’t played since Sept. 11.

"We have to focus on us getting better especially with this being our last game before we start district," Watkins said.

The Rams enter the game with a 45-22 win over Venus nearly a month ago. But in their losses to Boyd and Godley, they gave up 64 and 61 points, respectively.

Quarterback Jacy Holland has thrown for 769 yards and nine TDs, while as a team, the Rams have rushed for just 303 yards in three games.

"We have to be disciplined in the secondary and really get after it up front," Watkins said.

On Friday against the Eagles, the offensive onslaught continued early in the second half as Worthen added a 2-yard run, and Garret Davis added a 24-yard field goal to push the lead to 37-7.

After a Decatur touchdown, Rodriquez took the kickoff and raced 85 yards for the TD to up the lead to 44-14.

The Eagles made a small dent in the lead with a pair of scores before Hudson ran one in from 10 yards out with just under six minutes left to put the game away.

"We just wanted to take care of the ball and start the second half the way we played in the second quarter," Watkins said. "I was pleased that we came out and struck fast on our first series of the second half."

Defensively, the Tigers held the Eagles to 415 yards total offense and 254 of that came on the ground. Jace Karels led the Tigers with 10 stops and Camden Raymond added nine, while Chris Hubert, Caden McKenzie and Cory Aper recorded seven tackles each. Tegan Stewart recorded an interception and Karels and Koby Langley recovered fumbles.

Offensively, Worthen completed 14 of 23 passes for 154 yards with two scores and one interception — his first of the season.

Worthen also rushed for 153 yards, while White ran for 106 and Braulio Silva added 74 yards.

Rodriguez recorded seven catches for 66 yards and Kanyon Keese added three receptions for 26 yards.