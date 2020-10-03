GEORGETOWN A week after overcoming a 27-7 halftime deficit to Belton in its opener, Georgetown did not wait until the second half to take control of its nondistrict match up with Copperas Cove and the Eagles rolled to a convincing 38-14 win over the Bulldawgs at Birkelbach Field on Friday.

After receiving the opening kick, the visitors marched down the field covering the 64 yards in 11 plays to take an early 7-0 lead as quarterback Shane Richey burrowed his way to paydirt from a yard out.

It only took the Eagles to six plays to dig itself out of the early hole, as Ryan Eady took an option pitch 10 yards around left end to cap the 62-yard drive.

The Eagles took the lead as Brandon Bradford caught a short pass from Darson Herman and turned it into a 37-scoring play which capped the four-play 83-yard drive.

While clinging to its 14-7 lead, it was the Eagle defense that turned in the game’s game-changing play.

With the Bulldawgs driving for a game-tying score, Brandon Ortega coughed up the ball and Eagle linebacker AJ Bradshaw scooped up the loose pigskin and rumbled 70 yards up the middle of the field to give the hosts a 14-point halftime cushion.

Of the scoop and score, Bradshaw beamed as he commented, "I was in the position to make the play and I wanted to do it for my teammates."

Despite being held to just 128 yards of offense in the opening half, Georgetown’s offense amassed 246 second half yards including 176 yards on the ground.

Despite, not seeing action in the opening half, Devin Ross led the hosts with 82 yards on the ground on just nine carries. Sixty-eight of the yards came in the third stanza after the Eagles were backed up to their own 15.

With its nondistrict season shortened to just two games by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles will open district play on Friday as they take on state-ranked Cedar Park.

With the upcoming district schedule that opens with Cedar Park, Manor and Hendrickson in consecutive weeks, Eagle Coach Chuck Griffin said, "As it has been the last few years, we open the district with a tough challenge and we will work to be ready each week."