By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

Glen Rose High School closed out its fall schedule in team tennis on Tuesday at home with a 19-0 loss to district champion Gatesville.

GRHS lost a majority of its team last year to graduation. Head coach Gregger Yeager knew there would be some growing pains, but he saw improvement.

"With over half of our team this season not only being new to varsity level tennis, but entirely new to the sport of tennis, a lot of this season was spent learning basic defensive strategies of tennis," he said. "By the end of the (team tennis) season, a lot of our newbies had gained a lot of confidence and strength in their defensive skills for tennis and started learning a few of the offensive skills and strategies."

Now, the Tigers, who failed to make the fall playoffs, will set their sights on the spring season and use the winter to prepare.

"Moving into the spring, I look forward to the young players learning more offensive skills to become more competitive," Yeager said. "The veteran players need to put their current skills to practice on the courts so they can hit the ball harder and more accurately."

In the match Tuesday, T.J. Bradberry and Laney Whitefield of Glen Rose battled in mixed doubles and lost the first set 4-6 and won the second set 6-4 before losing in a super tie-breaker.

In girls singles for GRHS, Laney Whitefield lost a close 6-3, 7-5 decision, while Ali Moss also dropped a tight one, 6-3, 6-4.