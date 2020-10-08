By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

LAMPASAS — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers picked up their first district volleyball win of the season while also snapping a five-match losing streak Tuesday night with a 25-22, 25-6, 25-18 decision at Lampasas.

"It was a great win and much-needed," Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said.

With the victory, the Lady Tigers improved to 10-14 overall. More importantly, it gave them a one-game lead over Lampasas for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 6-4A.

The Lady Tigers, who played the first half of district play all on the road, will open the second half of league play Friday when they are scheduled to play host to district-leading Brownwood at 4:30 p.m. (junior varsity) at Tiger Arena. Varsity will immediately follow.

The Lady Lions beat the Lady Tigers in five sets the first time the two teams played nearly three weeks ago, in Brownwood. But this time, Glen Rose will be at full strength after having two players out with injury for the first match-up.

Brownwood also enters the match on the heels of a win after beating 13th-ranked Stephenville in five sets on Tuesday to take over the top spot in the district with four matches remaining.

"I think it will be a tough game due to a lot of factors. We are coming off four long road games and they are coming off a big win, but a close five-set match," Langford said. "It should be a good game with having Matti (Young) well and BrookLynn (Vara) back."

In the three-set win over the Lady Badgers Tuesday, the Lady Tigers fell behind by eight points early in the first set before mounting a comeback and winning the set 25-22.

"Knowing we had to win this game put a little unforced or unwanted pressure on the girls at the beginning," Langford said. "Once they settled in and took a few deep breaths, they settled in and played their game."

Trailing 17-11, junior libero Cam Hinton served the next four points to pull the score to 17-15.

Later, Glen Rose’s Alexis Mims recorded one of her eight kills and Vara added a service ace to cut the lead to one, at 18-17.

After a Lampasas point, Mims, Ava Senhert and Emma Lozier recorded kills to take a 20-19 lead.

The Lady Tigers got a block from Aimee Flippen and Lozier, a kill by Flippen and two errors by the Lady Badgers to take the set, 25-22.

In sets two and three, the Lady Tigers were never challenged in winning 25-6 and 25-18, respectively.

Young led the Lady Tigers with nine kills, while Mims had eight, Senhert seven, and Abby Koerner and Flippen had five each.

Lozier had a season-high 26 assists and four kills, while Hinton had 21 digs and Lindsey Address added eight digs.

On Friday, the Lady Tigers dropped a 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 non-district decision to Godley.

Sehnert led the Lady Tigers in that match with nine kills while Mims added seven. Hinton had 26 digs and Andress added 12. Lozier recorded 13 assists and five service aces.