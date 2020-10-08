By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

Glen Rose High School senior Jocelyn Mims took first place in both of the Lady Tigers’ last two cross country meets, recording her fourth and fifth first-place finishes this season.

In their last two events, the GRHS girls got a good look at district competition in meets at Stephenville on Wednesday and Lampasas last Friday.

"It really is hard to run on Friday and turn around and have another meet five days later, but we really needed to see the district course in Lampasas," Glen Rose cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. "Our girls were pretty consistent on both courses running very similar times at each meet."

At Stephenville’s Thrill of the Hill meet, Mims posted the winning time of 12 minutes, 41 seconds. At the Battlin’ Badger Invitational, she set a new personal record of 12:30, breaking her old mark by 4 seconds.

"Jocelyn has continued to run well, and give her a ton of credit for being self-motivated during the time that we were out for COVID by keeping herself in great shape, and that is paying off now," Ghazal said.

In the meet Wednesday at Stephenville, the Lady Tigers placed fourth (111 points), while district foes Gatesville (57) and Lampasas (88) were second and third. At the Lampasas Battlin’ Badger Invitational, the Lady Tigers (72) placed second, just ahead of Brownwood (78)

"Our district is very fast," Ghazal said. "Gatesville is the clear-cut favorite with Stephenville and Lampasas currently ahead of us. We are about to go into our speed phase to get ready for district. Hopefully, the girls respond well to those workouts to drop time for our district meet."

Also at Stephenville, running unattached, Daylyn Cassidy placed third (13:08), while Mignon Miller finished 19th (14:22) and Delaila Gomez (15:08) was 29th. Bianca Contreras (15:21) and Zitlalli Mascorro (15:25) were 31st and 32nd, respectively.

Behind Mims at Lampasas on Friday, Miller (9th, 14:16) posted a top-10 finish, while Contreras (15:19) was 22nd and Mascorro (15:20) was 23rd with a new PR by 25 seconds.

For the Glen Rose boys in Lampasas, the Tigers had three top-20 finishers in Adam De Reza (11th, 19:12); Luus Mendoza (13th 19:27) and Cesar Balderas (19:31) in placing fourth overall.

The boys results for the Stephenville meet were unavailable at press time.

The two teams will be back in action at Segar Ranch in Blum on Wednesday.