By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

One week after breaking 350 for the first time in five years, Glen Rose High School’s boys golf team almost replicated the feat, but finished a little shy at the Glen Rose Fall Invitational Wednesday at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

The Tigers finished with the team score of 357, placing them seventh in the 12-team field, playing on the Links Course.

Blake Perry, who shot 79 on the Links Course at the Glen Rose Invitational last week, recorded an 80 Wednesday to lead the Tigers, while Ethan Perry shot an 87 and Cody Morton carded a 91.

Boswell High School won the event at 310, some 14 strokes better than second-place Midlothian Heritage (324), and Brock was third (331).

The Tigers’ score of 357 was just 11 shots out of fourth and seven shots out of fifth.

Boswell’s Rece Lott won the tournament with a 70 and Midlothian Heritage’s Hank Germany was second with a 71. They were the only two golfers to shoot under par.

The Glen Rose girls golf team was in action Thursday at Squaw Valley Golf Course, but the results were unavailable at press time.

The boys and girls varsity teams will be back in action Oct. 16-17 at the Cleburne Invitational at Cleburne Links Golf Course.