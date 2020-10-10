Tascosa may be a Class 5A school now, but the Rebels are showing they can still hang with the big boys from Class 6A.

Friday night Tascosa hosted former District 2-6A rival and storied program Odessa Permian at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium in the first regular season high school game ever hosted by the facility. The Rebels were right at home, playing rude hosts to their guests from the Permian Basin, as they took a big first half lead and rolled to a 40-18 victory to complete their predistrict schedule against 6A schools.

Tascosa (2-1) made big plays in all three phases of the game, but the defense may have provided the difference in this one. The Rebels intercepted four passes and had five takeaways, the most notable of which was a 2-yard interception return for a touchdown by Darius Sanders late in the first quarter which gave Tascosa an 8-0 lead.

Later in the first half, L’Travion Brown returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0, establishing Tascosa’s supremacy for the evening. Brown also had a 66-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Tascosa’s longest scoring play came midway through the third quarter when Major Everhart returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Odessa Permian 0 6 12 0 - 18

Tascosa 8 13 19 0 - 40

T - D. Sanders 2 interception return (M. Everhart run)

T - L. Nance 9 run (D. Aguayo kick)

T - L. Brown 60 interception (pass failed)

OP - Stephens-Deary 25 pass from H. Terry (kick failed)

T - B.T. Daniel 21 run (Aguayo kick)

OP - Stephens-Deary 31 pass from Terry (run failed)

T - Everhart 95 kickoff return (kick failed)

T - Brown 66 run (kick blocked)

OP - C. Tschauner 9 pass from Terry (pass failed

Permian Tascosa

First Downs 15 16

Rushing 237 293

Passing 73 48

Total yards 310 341

C-A-I 5-21-4 2-3-1

Punts-Avg. 2-44.0 1-39.0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2

Penalties-yards 9-72 5-65

Class 2A

District 3-2A Division II

Vega 49, Gruver 6

Vega 14 14 7 14 - 49

Gruver 0 0 0 6 - 6

V - 17 yard scoring pass (kick good)

V - Riley Tiemann 80 run (kick good)

V - Tiemann 30 run (kick good)

V - Brady Tiemann 5 run (kick good)

V - B. Tiemann 39 run (kick good)

G - Mason Gibson 18 run (kick failed)

V - R. Tiemann 36 run (kick good)

V - 55 interception return (kick good)

Vega Gruver

First Downs 11 15

Rushing 267 205

Passing 122 58

Total yards 389 263

C-A-I 7-10-1 5-12-4

Punts-Avg. 1-31.0 2-18.0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Penalties-yards 4-31 7-58

Nondistrict

Ballinger 46, Sunray 12

Ballinger 12 8 20 6 - 46

Sunray 6 0 6 0 - 12

B - Gavin Martinez 87 kickoff return (pass failed)

S- Carlos Castellanos 12 run (run failed)

B - Weston Pollwitz 14 run (kick failed)

B - Carter Arrott 29 run (Beau Perkins run)

B - Joe Marcus Guerrero 48 run (Adam Winn kick)

B - Martinez 7 pass from Tyler Vaughn (kick failed)

B - Dylan Hostetter 24 interception return (Winn kick)

S - Castellanos 38 run (pass failed)

B - Perkins 5 run (kick failed)

Ballinger Sunray

First Downs 19 15

Rushing 163 161

Passing 110 19

Total yards 273 180

C-A-I 10-16-0 5-13-3

Punts-Avg. 1-47.0 4-33.0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-75 9-110