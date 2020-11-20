New stores slowly taking shape

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

Construction is well underway for a new Simple Simon’s at 801 E. Highway 67 in Glen Rose and a 7-Eleven convenience store at the intersection of Highway 67 and Highway 144.

Simple Simon’s burned down in June 2018 and the lot sat cleared until recently when a new foundation was poured.

J&H Foods, Inc., CEO B. J. DuMond said on the company website: “We are excited to have Jamie and Jesse back in the Simple Simon’s family, where they belong. The best is yet to come for these two, and I am excited to see them thrive in this new location.”

In addition to the convenience store, 7-Eleven will have regular gas pumps, high-speed diesel pumps and a Loretta Taco.