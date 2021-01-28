Gibson: Make Glen Rose your romantic stay-cay getaway

By Kristen Gibson

Glen Rose CVB Director

It’s no secret that Glen Rose has all of the elements of the perfect destination for a romantic getaway.

With more than 15 attractions, a diverse selection of dining, shopping, and entertainment, and a wide variety of lodging options, we’ve got just what you need to enjoy a romantic getaway close to home.

If you’re looking for the best way to explore Glen Rose with YOUR valentine, let us help you find some romantic getaway ideas for you and your special someone.

Here are a few sample itineraries to get you started:

Downtown Charm

• Stroll hand-in-hand along our beautiful downtown square

• Choose a piece of art, or locally crafted item from one of the unique boutique shops to cherish for years to come

• Enjoy a delicious lunch at one of the downtown eateries

• Have a locally made dessert or treat

• Learn about the historic downtown through the self-guided historic walking tour

• Enjoy a glass of local wine, or craft beer along with a delicious dinner from one of our unique downtown eateries

Outdoor Adventure

• Hike your choice of 12 hiking trails at Dinosaur Valley State Park

• Feed the animals with a drive-thru safari tour at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

• Climb on the rocks at Big Rocks Park, and stroll the River Walk at sunrise or sunset

• Play a round (or two) of golf at the award-winning, 36-hole, Squaw Valley Golf Course

Rest and Relaxation

• Check in to one of our fabulously unique bed & breakfasts, guest houses, or cabins

• Read a book (visit one of our great book stores on the square to prepare)

• Curl up on the back porch with a cup of coffee or tea, or enjoy a fire in the fire pit

• Enjoy the peace and quiet

Art & History

• Enjoy the history and world-renowned artists' masterpieces on display with a stroll through Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum

• Learn about the history of Glen Rose at your own pace through the Historic Walking Tour

• Take a step back in time and enjoy artifacts donated by local Glen Rose Citizens at the

Somervell County Museum

• Explore the Earth’s history through the scientific evidence for creation at the Creation Evidence Museum

• Enjoy the art and handcrafted items located in the boutiques on the Historic Downtown Square

• And so much more

With our many lodging, dining, shopping, and attractions options, you can choose your own adventure for an experience as active or as relaxing as you’d like.

The Glen Rose Convention & Visitors Bureau is here to help you plan the perfect stay-cay by calling 254-897-3081 or by visiting ExploreGlenRose.org.

Here are some special events that our tourism partners have prepared for you.

– Feb. 12-1: Spend Valentine’s Weekend with Inn on the River with a special Valentine’s dinner featuring the food of love.

Appetizer specials:

• Mussels with garlic wine sauce and crusty bread

• Crab cakes with avocado crema

Entree specials:

• 5-ounce Filet Mignon with Shrimp Scampi

• Stuffed Pork Chop

• 8-ounce Filet Mignon

• Rack of Lamb

Dessert Specials:

• Honey-glazed fruits with chili chocolate sauce over ice cream

• Champagne blood orange creme brulee

Come for the food only or make it a weekend adventure.

Call 254-897-2929 for details.

– Country Woods Inn Valentine's Day Surprise. Family Valentine adventure.

Make a date with your family at Country Woods Inn

• Complementary s’mores and hot cocoa for your campfire

• Explore our trails on a scavenger hunt

• Bring your favorite family photos and share stories

• Feed the zebras and giraffes at Fossil Rim

• Hike and picnic at Dinosaur Valley State Park

• Complimentary cupcakes in your cabin

Call or text (325) 998-8632 or (817) 279-3002 or visit their website at Countrywoodsinn.com.

– Feb.12-14

Fossil Rim Sweetheart Safari

Looking to woo that special someone for Valentine’s Day? Sweetheart Safaris are back.

This event will be offered on Feb. 12-14. Their guided tour will leave the nearby Safari Camp at 4:30 p.m. The tour will return to camp at 6 p.m., as guests enjoy a three-course dinner in the glass-walled pavilion while the sun sets. For more information and to make reservations, give Fossil Rim a call at (254) 898-4268

Feb. 13

– Barnard's Mill & Art Museum Valentine's Dinner

Make Valentine’s Day memorable with a dinner at the historic Barnard’s Mill.

Tickets include a delicious dinner, tours of the historic Mill, and the ability to view one-of-a-kind art pieces in our art gallery. Seating is limited.

– Oakdale RV Resort is hosting a Crawfish Boil Saturday, Feb. 13, from 2-5 p.m. Join the for live music, great food, and good times. For more information, call Oakdale Park at (254) 897-2321.

Events are subject to change without notice.

Visit our website ExploreGlenRose.org.