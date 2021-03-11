Reeves returns home to Glen Rose to reopen family business

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Some three decades ago, Angelica and Raul Robles opened the doors of their restaurant in Glen Rose and named it Chachi’s after their daughter Jackie.

“I had just turned 1 when they first opened,” Jackie Reeves said. “I grew up in that building and celebrated many milestones there as have many members of our community.”

And now, Chachi’s will take on a new name — The Beehive Cafe (you can read how it got that name on The Beehive Cafe Facebook page) — when it reopens later this year, and it will be like one of Reeves’ favorite dishes with a dash of this and a pinch of that in creating the perfect dining experience.

Although she received a bachelor’s degree in food science at Texas A&M University, she never thought of returning to take over the family business because “it wasn’t my plan at the time,” she said.

During stints in Germany and England, the home country of her husband Bernie, the idea of opening some sort of restaurant began percolating.

“I didn’t actually start cooking until I moved abroad and realized quickly I couldn’t order a chicken-fried steak with white gravy in Germany,” she said. “Once we moved to England, I started hosting and cooking more and found I really enjoyed it. We had talked about opening a real Southern/Tex-Mex restaurant near London, but it just wasn’t feasible.”

Then the pandemic swept across the world, and things changed, and the thought of returning to Glen Rose and reopening Chachi’s started to become a reality.

“When COVID hit, I became unemployed and found out we were expecting baby No. 2,” she said. “After weeks of stressing and praying and what we thought was progress with the insurance battle over the roof, we decided to come back and take over.”

Reeves said her parents were leasing the building on Highway 67 when it went suffered a lot of damage, and they were doing everything they could to get repairs done. Things continued to worsen while waiting for the insurance to come through, and they couldn’t afford all the repairs on their own, and they eventually closed the doors more than a year ago.

“I think it started to feel like the closing was for good for all of us until May 2020, which was when we decided to move back,” said Reeves, a 2007 graduate of Glen Rose High School.

She said they were able to secure a loan for the interior upgrades, which include bringing everything up to code with new plumbing and electrical. In addition, the permanent buffet fixture and waitress station are gone, and they are planning to introduce counter service.

As part of the make-over, it will also be getting new floors in the main dining rooms and bathrooms, and Reeves said she eventually hopes to split what was the main dining room to make a private seating area and make what was referred to as the patio into an actual outdoor seating area.

A new roof was installed in January.

“We’re definitely in the home stretch now and are eager to get back in there and open our doors to Glen Rose once again,” Reeves said.

She said the cafe will have some of the original dishes it always had with the help of her mother, who will be right there by her side when the restaurant reopens.

“My dad and uncle have been training my mom and me on the recipes the last couple of months, but I’ve taken the time to weigh out and record measurements so that I can try to keep the flavors consistent,” she said. “They each had their own way of doing things and it varied a tiny bit.”

But she’ll also introduce some of her favorite English, Irish, Turkish and Indian dishes as well.

“I plan to offer foods that I enjoyed while I was abroad and have managed to recreate,” said Reeves, who lived in Germany for almost a year beginning in 2014, before moving to London in 2015, where she completed her master’s degree in food safety, hygiene and management in Birmingham.

She is planning to keep her offerings to a one-page menu, and she’ll offer specials throughout the week. They will have a buffet on Sunday, but she hopes to bring back the popular Thursday buffet once they get it all up and running smoothly.

“We've just been overwhelmed with how busy we've been with the pop-ups that we started to get people excited for our re-opening,” Reeves said. “Now, I’m just hoping people remain excited when we finally open our doors since it's taken us a lot longer than we anticipated.”