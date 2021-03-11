Tuffy’s Morning Boost now open for business

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — A simple post on a donor's choice website turned the idea of opening a coffee shop into reality for the Glen Rose High School Independent Living class.

Tuffy’s Morning Boost, located in the concession stand by the Red Gym at GRHS, opened for the first time Tuesday morning.

“The students were very excited to operate the coffee shop,” Glen Rose special education teacher Haley Walker said. “They have very creative minds and couldn't wait to share with the school what was happening.”

And Day One went well, Walker said.

“The students were nervous but excited,” she said. “They worked well together and boosted so many members of GRHS. The student body was so generous and welcoming to Tuffy’s, and word of mouth has already helped spread Tuffy's. Everyone is ready for another day.”

A generous individual from Florida donated funds for supplies such as a cash register, ice machine, coffee and much more.

Walker said the shop’s vision is to teach students valuable on-the-job skills.

“The amount of life skills they will learn is infinite,” she said. “Not only will they learn how to make coffee, but they will also learn people skills, money skills, time management, leadership and most importantly, teamwork.”

Tuffy’s Morning Boost is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 a.m. where for $2 patrons can enjoy a cup of coffee — hot or iced — a latte or a frappuccino. There will also be a good selection of muffins for sale as well.

“The students have many jobs around school that have prepared them for this adventure,” Walker said. “We have used GRABC many times as examples of how to run a business from stocking the concession stand to ordering more product.”

The money raised will be used to expand the business by getting more product and equipment.

“The students have a future list and would like to have a to-go coffee cart for drive-up orders,” Walker said.

Many Glen Rose employees, such as Pam Reynolds and Laura Veno, supported the students to help make their dreams happen, Walker said.

“Life skills are very important for anyone to learn. I am still learning these skills today,” Walker said. “These skills will help the students in the world to get a job and be successful members of their community.”