GRMC Celebration

Glen Rose Medical Center honored the entire hospital staff by celebrating National Hospital Week May 9-15, which also overlaps with National Nurses Week to coincide with Florence Nightingale’s birthday to honor her role in revolutionizing hospital care in the mid-1800s.

GRMC and its staff, which buckled down during the early days of COVID-19 and for the last 14 months of the pandemic, celebrated with various treats throughout the week with ice cream sundaes, popcorn and a candy bar, and eventually ended the week with a cookout for all hospital staff with CEO Michael Honea flipping the burgers. BAMM DJ and Photo Booth Services provided a deejay and photo booth.

GRMC salutes all our hospital staff for their work during the tough early days of COVID and for the last 14 months of the pandemic.