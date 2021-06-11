Inn on the River to host celebration

Reporter Staff

Glen Rose's historic Inn on the River, 205 SW Barnard St., will be hosting an anniversary celebration from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. This celebration will include live music, food, fun and more.

Live music will be provided by Radio Edit & The Closers. The event will also feature Tupps Brewery, Snyder Tavern's take on smoked foods, beverages and fun in the sun on the river.

Admission is free with various prices for food and drinks. Donations are requested to be given to the Fossil Rim Wildlife Preserve.

Guests can enjoy taking in the views of the 100-year-old property along The Paluxy River, relaxing accommodations, food at Snyder’s Tavern, and even a warm welcome from Ryman (the official mascot of the inn).

According to its website, the historic inn has quite a history.

"In a 102-year-old building, the Inn on the River, a boutique hotel has been a destination for relaxation, creating memories for the last 37 years. Prior to being the Inn on the River, the building was part of the Snyder 'drugless' Sanitarium (today's world it would be called a wellness spa).

"Three great live oak trees have lived on this land for 300-400 years as best as we can tell. They provided a landmark for local Native American tribes as a gathering place. The oaks have been here longer than the early pioneer settlers. The oaks have been here longer than Glen Rose has been a town... these mighty Oaks inspired AL 'Doodle' Owens and AC Solberg to write the song 'The Singing Trees,' which was later recorded by Elvis Presley for the soundtrack to the movie 'Clambake'.

"The Inn on the River's was originally the main building in the Snyder Sanitarium complex operated by Dr. George P Snyder and his wife, Margaret Meaders. Dr. Snyder, a native Californian, moved to the Glen Rose area from California in 1915 offering his patients a regimented schedule, fresh foods and curative mineral baths and magnetic treatments. Between 1915 and 1918, Dr. Snyder was able to grow his following and eventually acquired land along Barnard Street from the Shield, Hammock and Goldsmith Families.

"In 1919, the present main building was erected by the Williams Lumber Co. and could accommodate 60 guests along with a dining room/kitchen that was built behind the main building on the banks of the Paluxy River. A grove of banana trees, which bore fruit, was also planted. Dr. Snyder maintained a small zoo where Judy, the ostrich, was the clown and the best loved of the animals. People traveled from throughout the United States to the small Texas town for renewal and rejuvenation by way of doses of fine food, relaxation and restorative mineral baths. It was declared 'the greatest institution in the city of Glen Rose' by the local newspaper in 1924.

"This landmark sanitarium was so successful that during the Depression, Dr. Snyder's deposits were credited with saving the Glen Rose bank from bankruptcy. Upon Dr. Snyder's death in 1942, his brother-in-law Dr. Meador bought the Sanitarium and his associates and family continued to run the operation until the early 1970s, when the buildings became boarding houses for construction crews working on the nearby Comanche Peak nuclear plant."

For more information on the celebration or the inn itself, visit www.innontheriver.com.