MW Supply acquires Cleburne Fence

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After more than four decades in the fence business, Cleburne Fence owner Paul Phillips is turning over the keys.

“It has been a great journey and I will cherish all the good people I met and worked with for over 40 years,” Phillips said. “Cleburne Fence has been good for several families and will continue to do so. It is being sold to a bunch of great guys.”

In an announcement made Friday morning, Phillips said the company has been acquired by MW Supply, Inc.

“I have known Paul for over 20 years, we have practically raised kids together here in Glen Rose and we have seen him steward this community well. We are excited to continue that legacy,” said Mike Williams, president of MW Supply.

The terms of the acquisition were undisclosed.

“Although MW Supply has no history with the fencing industry, we see the foundation Paul has laid, along with his team, and are prepared to grow what he and his family started almost 50 years ago,” said Jason Allen, general manager, and partner in MW Supply.

Williams started MW Supply out of his apartment with a hone and old 286DX computer back in 1992. Today, MW Supply boasts a full line of cargo control, material handling and safety access solutions

“What’s a cargo control equipment company doing buying a fencing company?” Williams quipped. “Well, you just never know how God can work to redeem the past. Paul’s family history is rich in building the best fences in Texas, whereas my family’s history is rich in cutting and jumping them. Go figure.”